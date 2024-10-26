Five horses worthy of your betting consideration

Racing journalist Jonny Turner has singled out five horses punters can follow on the quality card assembled for Tuapeka Lodge Tuapeka Cup Day.

Jayar Mac

Race 2

Jayar Mac looks primed to deliver what is sure to be an emotional victory tomorrow.

The pacer disappointed in his last outing, but an excellent recent workout win suggests he has put that run well behind him.

From barrier 3, Jayar Mac effectively gets a nice head-start on main rival Vintage Miki, who deserves to start favourite following two nice thirds.

But if Jayar Mac can keep a good buffer between himself and Vintage Miki in the running, he could prove very hard to catch.

Jayar Mac and trainer-driver Kirstin Green will have no shortage of supporters cheering them on.

The 4-year-old is bred and raced by the late Wayne McEwan.

The popular breeder, owner and trainer was farewelled at his funeral in Invercargill just two days prior to the Tuapeka Cup meeting.

Sherwood Maggie

Race 3

Sherwood Maggie has found her happy place in the lower grades, racing consistently for many months and earning plenty of stake money along the While most punters are well familiar with her game, they should have noticed that she seems to have improved recently.

The mare ran an excellent second two starts back before her unlucky last-start fifth at Ascot Park.

The key on Sunday is that she draws barrier 5 which should enable her to utilise her gate speed.

Expect Sherwood Maggie to be in front early and from there she should take plenty of catching.

Bobbies Rock

Race 6

Bobbies Rock is another pacer noted for his excellent early speed and he looks to slot into a perfect draw tomorrow.

His past couple of starts have not been among his best, but they came in much stronger company than he meets this time.

Bobbies Rock has also produced an excellent workout effort behind an open-class horse in One Change following his last start.

The only knock on the pacer is while he is usually very consistent, he has not been able to convert many of his placings into wins.

But he gets a chance to improve on that.

Emily

Race 5

Emily stepped up sharply in grade in her last start at Ascot Park last week and she handled it very well, running a very creditable fifth in the group 3 Dark Horse Trot.

The mare steps sharply back down in grade tomorrow into a rating 35-50 event.

With the great manners and smart beginnings she has produced lately, she looks a huge chance of landing handy to the speed.

From there she should take plenty of catching for trainer-driver Kirstin Green who starts a strong team at the Tuapeka meeting.

Pinseeker

Race 8

Punters simply need to put a line through Pinseeker’s last two runs and keep the faith in the exciting pacer.

It is easy to forget the horse is the veteran of just 11 starts.

And because he won his four races very quickly, he has been forced to take on elite company before he has even had 10 starts.

While circumstances have been against him lately he has not lost any of his brilliant speed.

Expect the pacer to get his formline right back on track in Sunday’s feature.