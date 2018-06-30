Go Go Gonzo back to his best with storming win

Go Go Gonzo leaps the last hurdle with rider Hamish McNeill before going on to win at Wingatui yesterday. Photo: Jonny Turner

Trainer Sean Cameron was a relieved man after Go Go Gonzo returned to form at Wingatui yesterday.

The hurdler had been badly out of form but turned that right around with a frontrunning performance under rider Hamish McNeill.

The victory showed the horse had overcome a series of mishaps that had caused him to run last in his two hurdle starts this jumping season.

The latest of those was a lung infection, found after Go Go Gonzo’s disappointing last-start effort at Timaru.

"He had been up and down the country and a few things had gone wrong. After Timaru I got him scoped and he had a bit of mucus in his lungs," Cameron said.

Yesterday’s victory showed Go Go Gonzo was back in the kind of form that saw him win last year’s Sydenham Hurdles and run second in the Grand National Hurdles.

McNeill, who rode the horse to his Sydenham Hurdles win and his recent failures, declared Go Go Gonzo was definitely back to his best.

"He is back and just being out in front, he was loving it; he had his ears pricked the whole way. He was like he was last season. It is good to see him like that," he said.

Cameron does not plan to give Go Go Gonzo another jumping start before he returns to Riccarton.

"He will have a flat run the week before the Sydenham Hurdle and then go into the Grand National," he said.

Doctor Eden’s win in yesterday’s maiden hurdle was rider Gary Walsh’s 50th win in New Zealand.

Doctor Eden prevailed after he and Walsh had a bumping duel in the home straight with runners-up Blues Breaker and Stuart Higgins.

Ironically, it was Higgins who Walsh credited for helping him get his half-century of wins.

"Stuey knows the horse better than me; he has done all the schooling and all of the work, and I just took the money off him."

Doctor Eden looked a promising hurdler in the making with a strong jumping performance in what was his first start over hurdles.

The Brian and Shane Anderton-trained Flying Agent produced the most eye-catching performance of yesterday’s flat races.

The horse showed she was a stayer in the making when she produced a booming finish from off the pace to score her maiden win over 1600m.

Roc Leone scored a deserved win in completely opposite circumstances over 1200m yesterday.

Rider Corey Campbell had the Barbara Verlinden-trained galloper in front and out of trouble and he ran his rivals into the turf to score his first win.

The lengthy float trip from Isla Bank to Wingatui and wait for yesterday’s final event was made worthwhile for trainers Kerry and Ian Taplin.

Their mare Taponisme prevailed in a busy finish to win and hold out Flicka Of Gold and Vice Marshall.