Kennedy humbled to be honoured by peers

Jaylah Kennedy rides La Casona to victory at Sandown last month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Everyone at Wingatui knows Jaylah Kennedy is a rising star.

Now the former Dunedin jockey has an award to prove it.

Kennedy, 23, was named the Victorian Jockeys’ Association Rising Star at a function in Melbourne at the weekend.

It recognised her breakout season in the saddle in which she posted 21 metropolitan Victorian wins and added 46 in the country, the latter tally sealing the Victorian Country Premiership.

"It was a massive thrill, and probably a night I will remember forever," Kennedy told the RSN network in Australia.

"It was a nice surprise."

Her parents, Wingatui trainers Terry and Debbie Kennedy, were on hand to see their talented daughter win the award.

"The fact they were there to see it was very special. They’re just so proud of me. I love the fact they get such a buzz out of watching me ride over here."

The Victorian Jockeys’ Association is a powerful group so the award is a big deal.

It was decided on a vote from her fellow jockeys.

"It’s very humbling, and I’m very grateful," Kennedy said.

"We’ve got the best jockeys in the world here and I’m very lucky to be able to ride with them and learn a lot.

"They’re very welcoming. There’s no jockey I couldn’t approach and ask a question.

"I’ve got a lot of idols, and the fact I get to work with them every day is pretty special."

Kennedy, who is apprenticed to trainer Dan O’Sullivan at Ballarat, has 88 career wins in the saddle since her first ride in February 2023.

Her highlight last season was getting a pair of wins — one on a favourite, the other a long shot — at Flemington.

The new season will present some challenges as Kennedy has out-ridden her 3kg country claim and will have to fight for more spring rides in the city.

"I’ll just tackle it how I’ve tackled the last 18 months of my riding.

"I’ll just keep my head down, bum up and work hard, and stick my nose in everywhere with trackwork."

Kennedy had an unwelcome spell on the sidelines this month when she copped a seven-meeting suspension for excessive whip use at Flemington.