Kyle shares credit for double with whole family

Teamwork led to the Kyle family’s outstanding day out at Ascot Park yesterday.

Alister Kyle produced a training and driving double when Ask Me Lou won race 1 before Terror Cove stormed home late to take race 3.

A creditable fourth from Tashs Bad Girl in race 6 completed a successful effort from the stable’s three-horse attack on Bluff Cup day.

Although Kyle is listed as the official trainer, the Winton horseman said wife Vicky and daughters Natasha and Maddie deserved their share of credit for yesterday’s double.

"It has always been a passion for us. We do it because we love it," Kyle said.

"We don’t do it for the money — we do it because it’s what we enjoy.

"And we are lucky that our girls support us as well.

"Maddie couldn’t be here today, but she will be watching at work."

By day, Kyle works as a builder, which means his team of horses needs to be worked early so that all of the family can head off to work.

"It is always an early start for us.

"Natasha is a teacher aide. We aim to be finished by 9am.

"Of course, I couldn’t do it without Vicky. We leave her with the mess to clean up when Natasha and I head off to work.

"But it is a family affair and we all do our bit."

Ask Me Lou had threatened to win a race without breaking through in 34 starts prior to her win.

And although she was pressured before the home turn, the mare lifted in the home straight to score a deserved victory.

"She could always run out her races. It was just a matter of being handy," Kyle said.

"She stuck to her guns well and we were very happy."

Terror Cove produced a huge late finish to seal a double for the Kyle stable.

The trotter made plenty of mistakes early in his career but hinted he was ready to show form when showing improved manners in his past two starts.

"I always knew the ability was there but he is a work in progress.

"He has still got a bit of learning to do.

"I was certainly happy with the way he picked them up — he certainly trotted home nice."

Earl Swain enjoyed his first training success since 2017 when Lorton Vale claimed race 2 yesterday.

Ascot Park was the scene of the veteran trainer’s first victory with Kitty McKane in 1984.

Swain stepped aside from his driving duties to allow Matthew Williamson to take the reins behind Lorton Vale and that move paid off when the reinsman landed the pacer a sweet run in the one-one.