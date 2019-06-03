More sparkle added to the family silver

Mark Purdon

The Harness Jewels at Addington were a family affair when brothers Mark and Barry Purdon and their brother in-law Tony Herlihy combined won eight of Saturday's nine group 1 races.

Mark Purdon and training partner Natalie Rasmussen led the way by producing five Harness Jewels winners.

Turn It Up called on his fighting qualities to cap an incredible season with a win in the 4yo Emerald with Purdon in the sulky.

The master trainer-driver admitted the equine freak show was out on his feet in the final stages of the race,

though that did not look to be the case as Purdon sat quietly in the cart while Henry Hubert and driver John Dunn challenged them on the passing lane.

Purdon said Turn It Up was purely running on heart in the tough Addington conditions.

"He was getting tired that last bit," Purdon said. "He had copped a bit of pressure and he went a 1.55 mile-rate."

Turn It Up stopped the clock in 2.22.6 for the 1980m event, a mile rate of 1.55.8.

Purdon confirmed Turn It Up would head to the spelling paddock after his win and the New Zealand Cup would be on his agenda on his return to training, "at this stage".

Arguably the most stunning win of the All Stars' five-race haul was produced by Sweet On Me in the 2yr-old Diamond for pacing fillies.

The blueblood pacer was as tenacious as Turn It Up, if not more impressive, digging deep after sitting parked for the entire race.

The daughter of champion mare Adore Me held off Spellbound, who had a much easier run in the trail, by a length and a-quarter at the line.

Dominant favourites Jesse Duke (3yr-old Emerald), Elle Mac (4yr-old Diamond) and One Change (2yr-old Emerald) also clinched wins for the All Stars stable.

Purdon and Rasmussen were denied a sixth win in a thrilling finish to the 3yr-old Diamond for pacing fillies.

The Barry Purdon-trained Belle Of Montana edged out the All Stars' Princess Tiffany by the barest of margins, aided by a brilliant tactical drive from Zac Butcher.

The reinsman had his charge in front early before he handed the lead to Princess Tiffany, their main rival.

Butcher angled Belle Of Montana into the passing lane but waited until the last 100m to ask his filly for her supreme effort.

His perfect timing allowed Belle Of Montana to overhaul Princess Tiffany with her last stride in an exciting finish.

Tony Herlihy produced a highly appropriate drive with his ice-cold steer in ice-cold Addington conditions when Bolt For Brilliance stormed home to win the 2yr-old Ruby.

The trainer-driver known as "The Iceman" perfectly placed the 2yr-old in the one-one before launching a big finish to claim his maiden win in the event.

He got the second of his training and driving wins at the Jewels when Tickle Me Pink continued her incredible fight back from a debilitating illness by winning the 3yr-old Ruby.

But it did not come before the Addington siren sounded and Herlihy had to argue his case for the filly to keep the title.

Herlihy's sulky stay touched the off side of Joshua Dickie's cart when Tickle Me Pink and Tricky Ric fought out the finish of the race.

An inquiry into the incident was dismissed when Dickie opted not to protest and Tickle Me Pink kept her unbeaten record for the season intact.

"We did touch stays, but they only tapped; it has to be more than that for them to take a race off you," Herlihy said.

Herlihy cut his usual composed figure as he gently urged Tickle Me Pink to the post.

The master driver said he felt the filly had the runner-up covered.

"When the other horse came up beside her, she kicked again."

Tickle Me Pink's win has put Herlihy in a slightly tricky spot.

Beating New Zealand's best colts and geldings for the second time meant the filly deserves a shot at the Breeders Crown Series.

However, Tickle Me Pink has done so much in a short space of time, the trainer-driver will consider whether a trip to Australia is too much to ask of the 3yr-old.

"She has done so much in five weeks that I would like to give her a break. I will have to have a word with the owners and decide from there."

Making that decision more complicated is that it was on her Breeders Crown trip last year that Tickle Me Pink fell ill.



