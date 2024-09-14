Obituary: Black Caviar, racehorse

570kg of muscle and horsepower, Black Caviar was a racehorse who richly deserved the much-used accolade of champion. She raced just 25 times, but she was a winner on each of those 25 occasions, including 15 Group Ones. Her wins included two Patinack Farm Classics at Flemington during Cup week, a T J Smith Stakes in Sydney, and a heart-stopping win in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, which she achieved with a torn muscle. One of just two horses to be inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame while still racing, she retired in 2013 with about $A8 million ($NZ8.7m) in stakes earnings, having captivated the general public as well as the racing public. "She was a remarkable horse who gave us all the ride of a lifetime and wonderful memories," trainer Peter Moody, who said he cried for an hour after Black Caviar died, said. "You don't think it affects you, but you are being stupid to think it doesn't. It's impossible not to get attached to most animals, let alone one like her." Black Caviar died on August 17 at 17. — Agencies