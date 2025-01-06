Patience with Itoje set to reap rewards

Itoje will be looking to go one better than his Gore Cup second when he lines up in the Cromwell Cup today. PHOTO: RACE IMAGES

Nathan Williamson hopes patience can pay off with Itoje in the Shannon Farm Cromwell Cup today.

The pacer will test his mettle on a grass track for the first time after running a very creditable second behind the highly talented Pinseeker in the Gore Cup.

Itoje has been lightly raced since his purchase by leading Australian owner Mick Boots following his impressive debut for former trainer Brendon McLellan.

A series of niggling problems has meant Williamson has had to space the horse’s races up until now.

While Williamson does not want to speak too soon, he is hoping those issues are behind his talented 7-year-old.

"We have had a lot of niggling problems with him since we have had him, but it seems like now we are starting to put them behind us.

"Hopefully we can do that and he can show the ability that he has got."

While Itoje was good in the Gore Cup, stepping away well and taking up a handy position, he should be even more potent today.

"He had a good, strong hit-out at Gore and he has come through it well and I feel that he has come on with that run.

"I have been very pleased with his work."

While Itoje will make his grass-track debut at the races at Cromwell, he has had a taste of turf, having run to victory in the Tin Shed Cup at the recent Balfour equalisator meeting.

"He handled the grass well at Balfour so I don’t think it would be an issue at Cromwell," Williamson said.

Williamson also lines up Sweet Sue from his stable today, while he links up with several outside drives.

Storm Cloud looks a big chance of starting the reinsman’s day off on a winning note in race 1.

"She has been going handy races and she should be a good chance again.

"The only slight query is that she will have to start from [gate] 1 with the scratching inside her, which can be tricky sometimes."

Another of the team trained by Williamson’s father, Phil, looks a key drive for the reinsman in race 7.

Our Pinocchio drops back in company at Cromwell after taking on stronger fields recently.

"I know Dad has been quite happy with him. He’s handled the grass before and it does look quite a suitable race for him if he can make a good enough beginning from the unruly."

Missile looks another legitimate hope for the Williamson combination in today’s feature trot.

The reinsman also links up with Lorton Vale and Franco Sailor.