Pinpoint drive from Butt gets job done

Commander Ben (centre) wins the Roxburgh Cup on Saturday for driver Kimberly Butt. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

Amid a tough week, Kimberly Butt produced a pinpoint drive to clinch a fitting victory in the Roxburgh Cup with Commander Ben.

Butt recently lost her grandfather, master trotting trainer Dick Prendergast, who died last Friday.

With Prendergast hailing from the Central Otago region, it has been appropriate Butt has been in outstanding form on the Central Otago summer harness racing circuit.

"I had a bit of a bad run at the West Coast right when Granddad died, but back down here in his home place it has gone really well," the reinswoman said.

Butt produced a masterful drive during a hectic running of Saturday’s Roxburgh Cup.

Commander Ben enjoyed the best possible run in the race, Butt staying out of several battles for the lead while giving her charge a sweet run on the markers.

Butt then moved the Brent and Tim White-trained pacer off the pegs before launching his winning run on the home turn.

Despite producing strong results in 2024, the White stable had not enjoyed the best form in recent weeks but the trainers’ class shone through when Commander Ben bagged the second of their two wins on Saturday.

And Butt was thrilled to be part of the stable’s form resurgence and to deliver

a cup win for owner Wendy Nordqvist.

"To get them back [winning] — not only for Brent and Tim but for Wendy as well. She has been super loyal to all of us."

"I am rapt for us to have a bit of a change of luck and to get the win with this fellow."

Earlier on the Roxburgh programme, the White stable produced One For Jay for an impressive maiden victory.

The filly smashed the Roxburgh 2180m track record for 3-year-old fillies when scoring in 2min 40.3sec.

One For Jay is raced by a group of owners headed by Lex Williams, a big supporter of the Roxburgh Trotting Club

"We have always had a really high opinion of her and it is great that Lex and all of her owners that they can be rewarded for their patience with her."

Butt could wrap up the Central Otago circuit in the best possible style at Cromwell today.

The reinswoman gets the chance to wear her grandfather’s colours, these days used by trainer Matthew Williamson.

Butt will link up with Majesdix, the last horse her grandfather raced before his death.

"I have never told Matty this much, but I always wanted a drive, just to drive in Granddad’s colours."

"For him to put me on Majesdix, it will be pretty special just to have the drive."

Butt will also link Commander Ben and One For Jay who will both be out to win again at Cromwell.