Remarkable run of results for Hurrell

Reinsman Mark Hurrell enjoyed unparalleled success when notching wins at every harness racing meeting across New Zealand last week.

Hurrell drove a winner at Alexandra Park on Friday night, only a matter of minutes after owning a winner at Rangiora’s twilight meeting.

The Wyndham-based reinsman went on to complete a remarkable weekend by reining home three winners at his home track yesterday.

Hurrell started his winning treble at Young Quinn Raceway when driving My Pleasure to a commanding win in race 3.

Kennington trainer Greg Hunter has kept up his good career strike rate with plenty of handy horses over the years, and it looks as though he has produced another one in his big striding 3yr-old.

"Greg has always got a handy horse, he is a good trainer – he only does a small team but he is always well respected when he has got one going," Hurrell said.

"My Pleasure feels like he is going to be not a bad horse, he is quite big and quite green but when he cottons on to what racing is all about he is going to win a few races."

Hurrell doubled up at Wyndham when the Shane Matheson-trained Seabroke was on her best behaviour in race 5.

The mare broke in her debut outing on the same track when looking likely, then broke again in her next start at Methven before staging a big recovery for second.

There were no mistakes when the 4yr-old delivered a polished performance to win yesterday.

"It was an enormous run at Methven last week, she had no right to finish where she did,’’ Hurrell said.

"It was great she was able to learn something today — to be able to get a sit in behind and then sprint home."

"She won quite comfortably, she is a nice horse in the making, she has just got a few tricks."

"Hopefully she can keep developing and keep improving."

Hurrell completed his home track treble when driving Bubba Scrub victory in race 10.

Trained by former Wyndhamite Regan Todd, the pacer is more noted as a speedster, but he showed toughness to score after venturing south.

"He had to do it the hard way, he went around them down the back and kept fighting to the line.

"All the way down the straight he was holding on and no more, but he stuck his head out, so it was a good win."

Hurrell’s win as an owner came with the Matt Purvis-trained Beach Party at Rangiora.

The reinsman sent the horse north in the hope a change of environment could bring the best out of the horse, which it clearly has.