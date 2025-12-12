Sassy Lass primed to go one better in Waikato Cup

Sassy Lass will contest the group 3 Waikato Cup (2400m) at Te Rapa tomorrow. PHOTO: KENTON WRIGHT (RACE IMAGES)

Wexford Stables partners Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott have plenty to look forward to this weekend with a mix of proven and fresh talent engaged on the Waikato Cup programme at Te Rapa.

After finishing a luckless second in last year’s group 3 Waikato Cup (2400m), Sassy Lass is primed to go one better despite a formline that on the surface might not suggest as much.

"Her Counties Cup run this year was actually better than last year. She only got going late and finished less than a length and a-half from the winner," Scott said.

"We’re well pleased with her work since and she’s had a better buildup than last year, when she was coming out of a winter campaign.

"This time in we’ve been able to space her races as we’ve wanted to and she’s peaking at the right time, so we’ll be looking for a strong effort from her."

The Staphanos mare, who gets into tomorrow’s staying feature on the 53kg minimum, will have a change of rider as Masa Hashizume returns to the saddle for the first time since last year’s Counties Cup.

The Okaharau Station colours will also be carried tomorrow by Checkmate, one of three Wexford Stables runners in the group 3 J Swap Sprint (1400m).

The talented 4-year-old will be resuming from a short break, stablemate Lux Libertas will be having her first start since June, while Smart Love brings an impeccable formline after winning her only three starts this campaign as well as her last start as a 3-year-old.

"After his run in the group 1 Proisir Plate [1400m] we decided spring was coming a bit too soon for Checkmate, so we put him aside and he’s come back looking much better," Scott said.

"He had a lovely trial at Taupo last month. He’s been working well since and he’s there now with a good bit of condition, hopefully ready for a big campaign.

"Lux Libertas has had the one trial where we didn’t ask her to do a lot and she’s coming into this nice and fresh. She loves Te Rapa and while most of form has been on deeper tracks, we expect that at least to begin with she’ll cope with this better ground.

"Smart Love has worked up to this level with some impressive form coming through the grades, so she deserves her chance at a good race.

"Her Tuesday work indicated she’s as well as she has been heading into her earlier races and we expect another good run from her."

Smart Love requires one scratching to gain a start in the J Swap Sprint, while she is also an acceptor for the rating 75 1500m on the Te Rapa undercard.

Balancing Wexford’s proven contingent are two juvenile first starters in the DJ Bloodstock 2YO, Noverre filly Firebird and Alabama Express filly Dashing Dixie.

"We haven’t raced many of our 2-year-olds over the past couple of years, but these two fillies have shown us enough to say they should be given the opportunity," Scott said.

"Firebird put in a beautiful trial at Te Awamutu and impresses us as a filly with early speed.

"Her mother is a half-sister to [star 2-year-old] Ruud Awakening, so we’re thinking the family genetics may have come through to her.

"We bought Dashing Dixie to look to race at 2 and so far she’s lived up to those hopes. She has looked natural and willing in her two trials and going by her training she’s also ready to run well."

The Wexford contingent also includes Tristar, having her first start since finishing fourth in stakes company during the winter and primed to run well in the rating 75 1200m race .

"She’s a young mare with her share of ability and should sprint well fresh after two lead-up trials," Scott said.

"In the same race I’munstoppable is dropping back in grade and it will be good to see her back left-handed on a track she likes, plus she’ll be helped by a claim with Hayley Hassman engaged." — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk