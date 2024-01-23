Tomlinson making most of last season as junior driver

Leading junior driver Kerryn Tomlinson has two serious winning chances at Oamaru tomorrow. PHOTO: HRNZ

Oamaru will be the next stop as Kerryn Tomlinson takes every opportunity she can in her last season as a junior driver.

Tomlinson will combine with two serious winning chances in the junior drivers’ races on the Forbury Park Trotting Club programme tomorrow.

The reinswoman finished the 2023 racing season with 30 wins and she has big hopes to better that tally this year.

Whether it is at her home track at Oamaru or much further afield, Tomlinson will be jumping at any opportunity that comes her way.

"It is my last season as a junior and I am hoping to make the most of it," Tomlinson said.

"I have been getting really good support from the Williamson family and a lot of other trainers which has been great."

"If any other opportunities come up I will be taking them because you have to make the most of your time as a junior."

With three-time champion junior driver Sarah O’Reilly exiting the junior drivers ranks, several drivers are out to chase down a junior premiership win.

"There are a few drivers looking to give things a crack this year and I will definitely be giving it my best.

"I am willing to travel anywhere for drives and hopefully I can pick up a few more.

"It won’t be easy but I will be giving it a good go."

Tomlinson links up with the Brad Williamson-trained Mixed Faith in race 3 tomorrow.

After a big last-start performance at Ascot Park, the mare looks a strong winning chance.

"She went super last start, to run third after being so far back," Tomlinson said.

"She actually broke in her last start when I drove her and she was a bit unlucky.

"If she is able to step away and do things right this time she should be a really good chance."

Tomlinson switches to the Phil Williamson colours in race 6 in another trot for junior drivers.

The driver is hopeful she is on one of the best chances among the six horses Williamson starts in the race, in Dwindle Star.

"Being on the front line is a big help for Dwindle Star. She loves being on the pace.

"She usually has good manners and if she could lead or trail she would be a good chance.

"She ran sixth in her last start, but she sat parked the whole way in a good field, so it was a pretty handy run."

Tomlinson also combines with Forty Wives in race 4 at Oamaru.

She will next head to the Addington meeting on Friday night to link up with Hooroo.

Tomlinson will then compete at Riverton on Sunday, where she rates Mixed Faith as a handy chance.