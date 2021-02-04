Emma Twigg. Photo: Getty Images

Rowing NZ yesterday named its female elite team, which will be training at home for the foreseeable future.

There is no intention to travel overseas to contest events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, crews selected will remain in New Zealand for training and competition before Olympic team selection in June.

An elite trial took place this week and another trial will be held next month, after which the men’s elite team will be named.

Rowing NZ will also announce a men’s quad and eight crew to contest the final Olympic qualifying regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland in May.

World Rowing is expected to announce whether that regatta will go ahead in the next couple of weeks. It was shut down last year because of the pandemic.

The New Zealand Olympic rowing team will be announced on June 9.

New Zealand has qualified nine boats for the Tokyo Olympic Games at the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

They are: women’s single, women’s double, lightweight women’s double, women’s pair, women’s quad, women’s eight, men’s single, men’s double and men’s pair.

Women's national training squad

Single scull: Emma Twigg. Coxless pair: Grace Prendergast, Kerri Gowler. Double scull: Brooke Donoghue, Olivia Loe. Lightweight women’s double scull: Zoe McBride, Jackie Kiddle. Sweep squad: Beth Ross, Davina Waddy, Ella Greenslade, Emma Dyke, Grace Prendergast, Jackie Gowler, Kelsey Bevan, Kelsi Walters, Kerri Gowler, Kirstyn Goodger, Lucy Spoors, Phoebe Spoors, Caleb Shepherd (cox). Quad: Ruby Tew, Georgia Nugent-O’Leary, Eve Macfarlane, Hannah Osborne. Sculling reserves: Ashlee Rowe, Sam Voss.