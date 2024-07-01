Another win for McGlashan

John McGlashan have picked off another major rival in the second round of the Southern Schools Rugby Championship.

Last weekend they edged King’s 29-27 in a tense encounter and on Friday they squeaked an 8-7 win against Otago Boys’ in a defence-dominated match on their home soil.

Otago Boys’ led 7-3 at the break.

Prop Jampa Tamang barged over 16 minutes into the game and impressive midfielder Tevita Latu slotted the conversion.

Liam Barron responded for Johnnies with a penalty.

But halfback Will Hancox scored the winning try midway through the second half. Winger Ethan McSkimming made a break down the flank and Hancox stayed in support and dived over in the corner.

The win has helped Johnnies keep pace with Southland Boys’, who are also unbeaten in the second round.

They eased to a 48-0 win against Wakatipu in Queenstown on Saturday.

In the other division 1 game, King’s prevailed 31-21 against South Otago at the Clutha Showgrounds.

But Johnnies stole the limelight with their win over their nemesis.

Coach Corey Kara credited an epic defensive effort for his side’s win.

"It was by far our best defensive effort", he said.

"That really won it for us.

"Everyone stood out, but Will Hancox played a brilliant game."

His box kicks were on the mark and he made a big effort in defence.

No 8 Liam Ross made a lot of tackles and carried strongly. Lock Joseph Devereux-Kilpatrick took the ball forward with menace as well.

In division 2, Otago Boys’ Seconds had a 17-17 draw with Waitaki Boys’ in Dunedin, Dunstan dispatched King’s Second 46-19 in Alexandra and Southland Boys’ Seconds edged St Kevin’s 21-16 in Oamaru.

In division 3, Cromwell posted a 38-20 win against Taieri at home, Central Southland were too strong for Mt Aspiring, winning 32-5 in Winton, and Maruawai-Menzies beat John McGlashan Seconds 28-24.