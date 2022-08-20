Black Ferns trounce Wallaroos

The Black Ferns celebrate their half-time score of 26-nil. PHOTO: facebook.com/BlackFerns

The Black Ferns have dominantly beaten the Wallaroos 52-5 in the first of two tests in the O'Reilly Cup series.

Kendra Cocksedge of the Black Ferns scores a try in the Laurie O'Reilly Cup rugby match against Australia, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 20 August 2022.

After pandemic restrictions curtailed their fixtures over the last two years, the Black Ferns and Wallaroos once again battled it out in the opening test of the Laurie O'Reilly Cup tonight at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

It was the Black Ferns' night as the side put on a clinical performance, leaving the result looking like a formality at half-time with the score sitting at 26-nil.

Kendra Cocksegde and Ayesha Leti-I'iga starred in the backline, while 2021 Black Ferns Player of the Year Kennedy Simon and Charmaine McMenamin both returned from injury to get amongst the action.

The home side managed to keep the Wallaroos scoreless up until the final minute of the game, with Piper Duck notching a consolation try for the Australians.

In debuts, Tyla Nathan-Wong and Awhina Tangen-Wainohu both came off the bench to earn their first caps for the Black Ferns.