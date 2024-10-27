Blackadder and Papali'i may join All Blacks tour

Dalton Papali'i may join the All Blacks midway through their tour of Europe. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks are set to boosted by the return of potentially both Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papali'i midway through their tour of Europe.

Coach Scott Robertson said his side had emerged with a "clean bill" of health from their 64-19 win over Japan in Yokohama, before adding another positive update around two proven loose forwards who had missed the initial tour selection with injury.

"Dalton and Ethan are looking on track to be there for either Ireland or France", Robertson said as the New Zealand side prepared to fly from Japan to London ahead of this week's test against England.

He confirmed versatile Crusaders back-rower Blackadder (calf) and Blues openside specialist Papali'i (hamstring) had progressed well in their rehabilitation and could come into contention for the match in Dublin on 9 November or in Paris eight days later.

However, fellow-loose forward Luke Jacobson was given no chance of joining the tour, with Robertson confirming the Chiefs stalwart's broken thumb won't recover in time.

Hurricanes Flanker Peter Lakai, who came off the bench to make his test debut against Japan, will stay with the squad, along with Chiefs lock Josh Lord.

Meanwhile, Robertson said second five-eighth Jordie Barrett had been declared fit to face England, having injured his knee during the second Bledisloe Cup clash in Wellington last month.

"He has trained well with us, trained at a high level, a good intensity. He is kicking the ball well, he is available for selection,'' Robertson said.

"It gives you depth in the squad, and a lot of experience.''

A number of players were not in Japan for the 10-try rout, having flown early to England to begin preparations for the test at Twickenham.