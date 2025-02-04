Brown back briefly with Highlanders

Former Highlanders coach Tony Brown watches the team train at Logan Park. Photo: Highlanders

This is turning into quite the Highlanders reunion. Former coach Tony Brown has rejoined his old team.

But before Highlanders fans get too excited, it must be pointed out it is just for a couple of weeks in an informal, observational capacity.

Brown is at home in Dunedin for a spell before resuming his role as an assistant coach with the Springboks.

The highly regarded rugby brain had two stints with the Highlanders as head coach, but is most fondly remembered for being the assistant to Jamie Joseph when the Highlanders won the Super Rugby title in 2015.

Their co-captains that year, Ben Smith and Nasi Manu, are back with the Highlanders in off-field roles.

Brown and Joseph later had six years together with the Japanese national team.