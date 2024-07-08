Holders Valley keep Kurow at bay to reach Citizens Shield final

The Citizens Shield. Photo: Rugby In North Otago

Valley kept their hopes of retaining the Citizens Shield alive with a narrow 21-18 win over Kurow in their semifinal on Saturday.

It sets them up for a replay of last year’s final with Excelsior this weekend.

The Red Devils starved the home side of possession in the first 15 minutes and two Ben Nowell penalties had them in front early.

It was short-lived, however, as a signature rolling maul got Valley on the board through Sam Sturgess.

Off the kickoff, Jake Greenslade barged through two tackles and took off downfield.

The front rower then put boot to ball and watched it hold up just outside the in-goal which forced Mitch Scott into a rushed clearance, giving Valley a lineout inside the 22m.

Countless pick-and-goes sucked in the Kurow defence and when they cleared it wide Isaac Clunie sliced through a gap to score under the sticks.

They looked destined to run in a third try just before halftime but a monstrous effort from Kurow held them out on their own goal line.

They kept that momentum going into the second half as they snatched the lead when Nowell converted his own try.

Not panicking, Valley lent on the boot of Clunie with the wind behind him to keep Kurow pinned deep.

Their defence was strong and forced penalties within his range, and he nudged over a treble of them to take the lead again.

Kurow had been world-beaters in the final stages this season and again kicked into gear with 10 minutes to play.

Off a lineout in Valley’s 22m, their forwards worked closer and closer to the line.

They spun it wide and won a penalty which Mitch Scott took quickly and burrowed over.

It was all in vain, though, as Valley’s defence held strong and they escaped with the 21-18 win.

Clunie was outstanding and sent a stern message to North Otago selectors.

The Valley forward pack was solid as ever, led by captain Jacob Pledger.

Ben Paton was also rock-solid at the back as Kurow routinely tested him under the high ball.

Citizens Shield semifinal

The scores

Valley 21

Sam Sturgess, Isaac Clunie tries; Clunie con, 3 pen

Kurow 18

Ben Nowell, Mitch Scott tries; Nowell con, 2 pen

Halftime: Valley 12-6.