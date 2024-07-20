Watch live: Dunedin v Green Island in premier final

Green Island are playing down suggestions they are favourites going into today's premier club rugby final against Dunedin at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

While the Grizzlies notched a couple of wins over today's opponents in the round-robin, skipper Heath MacEwan says playing in a final is a completely different game.

"It is different to any round-robin game. It is 80 minutes of two teams going at it.

"Dunedin will be a different side to the team we’ve played the last two times, so it will be a brutal game."

Dunedin captain Joe Cooke, meanwhile, said his side were confident despite going into the match as arguably the underdog.

"The boys are fizzed. We’ve had a good season despite having quite a hard draw," Cooke said.

"But that has been good for our rugby even though we’ve had a few losses."