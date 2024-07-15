West Taieri to host Valley in Southern Region final

Outram will host the Southern Region final this weekend after two semifinal slug-fests across the region on Saturday.

Minor premiers Crescent were beaten 25-11 by Clutha Valley in an intensely physical battle at Kaitangata, while West Taieri won the right to host the final when they beat Clutha 46-12 after trailing at halftime.

Valley dominated territory and possession for the first half hour but had no reward thanks to a hugely committed Crescent defensive line.

The hosts led 3-0 before Valley finally broke the drought with a try to winger Jaxon Evans, and they went into the halftime break 7-3 ahead with only Crescent’s committed defence keeping the score that low.

The second half began with a hugely important try to Valley centre Jonny Sargent, who extended the score after another strong period of attack from the visitors.

Crescent began to find their hands on the ball more but either kicked it away or gave back possession due to poor handling.

The teams traded penalties before Valley first five Thomas Johnson extended the lead with another penalty.

With 20 minutes left, Valley led 18-6 and were by far the dominant side.

The killer blow came on the hour mark when lock Connor Mills received a pass 35m out from the tryline and beat several defenders to score, and the try was converted to give Valley a 25-6 lead.

Crescent finally managed to play in their attacking half, but it was Valley’s turn to repel numerous attacks. Crescent’s attack was not potent enough and their forwards looked to have run out of steam due to their extensive defensive responsibilities.

To their credit, Crescent never gave up and were rewarded on fulltime with a try to skipper Chase Owen, but it was too little, too late.

In the semifinal at Outram, Clutha flew out of the blocks with the wind behind them and scored an early try to first five William Casey.

West Taieri found their straps and replied through hooker Luke Moeke.

Clutha had the lion’s share of possession and they asked West Taieri to attack from deep as the wind did not help their clearing kicks.

Twenty-five minutes into the half, Clutha scored again through winger Junior Meafua to give the visitors a 12-7 lead after the successful conversion.

West Taieri rolled up their sleeves in the second half and dominated thanks largely to some huge forward impact off the bench.

The home side scored five unanswered tries and gave Clutha no chance to fight their way back into the game. Replacements Logan Moore and Conner Jenkins had a big impact for the home side, who will look to defend their title this weekend.

The bottom-four final will be contested by Owaka and Lawrence after they were victorious over Clinton and Toko respectively. The game will be played as a curtain-raiser to the final.

— Francis Parker