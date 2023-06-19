Dunedin to host major women's rugby tournament

The world’s six best teams will play over three consecutive weekends, including at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on October 27-28. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin has been confirmed to host the WXV1 rugby tournament later this year.

The Otago Daily Times revealed last week the city was close to being confirmed as one of the venues to host the inaugural women's competition.

The world’s six best teams will play over three consecutive weekends, starting at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on October 20-21, Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on October 27-28 and Auckland’s Go Media Stadium Mt Smart on November 3-4.

Each weekend will feature three tests, one the Friday night and a Saturday double-header.

England, France and Wales, the top three teams from the Women’s Six Nations, have been confirmed.

They will be joined by the top three sides from the Pacific Four Series, being played next month, between reigning World Cup champions the Black Ferns, Australia, United States and Canada.

Former Black Ferns captain and New Zealand Rugby board deputy chair Dame Farah Palmer said it was an ‘‘absolute privilege’’ to have the top six team’s playing in New Zealand.

‘‘Last year’s Rugby World Cup gave New Zealanders a taste of how thrilling and exciting the women’s game is, and now we have the chance to showcase these world class athletes across our country,’’ Palmer said.

“We hope to see fans re-ignite the passion they showed for rugby and women’s sport during the Rugby World Cup and to re-create the unique and exciting atmosphere that captured the imagination of the rugby world.

“It is a huge year for our Black Ferns with the O’Reilly Cup and Pacific Four Series, and the massive goal of qualifying for the inaugural WXV1 Tournament, which would allow them to return home to play in front of their whanau and fans on home soil.”