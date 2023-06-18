Five new names in All Blacks squad for championship

Chiefs loosie Samipeni Finau. Photo: Getty Images

There are five debutants named in the 36-player All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship.

They are Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa, Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard, Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams, Crusaders utility back Dallas McLeod and Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau.

Chiefs winger Shaun Stevenson is also in the squad as injury cover for Mark Talea.

Players not selected include Brad Weber, Folau Fakatava, Hoskins Sotutu and Akira Ioane.

In naming his first squad of the year, All Blacks coach Ian Foster highlighted that the upcoming Rugby Championship is vital preparation for the Rugby World Cup later this year.

"We are very excited about the group we have selected," Foster said. "The Rugby Championship is a vital piece in our preparation for the World Cup later in the year. It's a key opportunity to get our game ready so we can enter the global tournament with confidence."

Foster has also announced that Sam Cane will return as captain of the All Blacks.

"Sam has proven himself as a great leader of our team despite having had a disrupted couple of seasons leading into this one," said Foster. "We have total belief that he is the right man to lead us."

Foster also commented on the newcomers.

"This is very special day for them and their families who I'm sure will be extremely proud of their achievements," Foster said. "We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey."

A number of other capped All Blacks and emerging players will be given the opportunity to gain valuable experience on tour with the All Blacks XV. The squad will play two matches in Japan next month, boosting the depth in New Zealand's talent pool as the Rugby World Cup approaches.

The 36-strong squad is as follows: (age, Super Rugby club, province, Test caps).

* denotes new caps

Hookers:

Codie Taylor (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 76)

Dane Coles (36, Hurricanes / Wellington, 84)

Samisoni Taukei'aho (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 24)

Props:

Ethan de Groot (24, Highlanders / Southland, 13)

Fletcher Newell (23, Crusaders / Canterbury, 6)

Nepo Laulala (31, Blues / Counties Manukau, 45)

Ofa Tu'ungafasi (31, Blues / Northland, 50)

Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders / Canterbury, *)

Tyrel Lomax (27, Hurricanes / Tasman, 23)

Locks:

Brodie Retallick (32, Chiefs / Hawkes Bay, 100)

Josh Lord (22, Chiefs / Taranaki, 2)

Samuel Whitelock (34, Crusaders / Canterbury, 143)

Scott Barrett (29, Crusaders / Taranaki, 58)

Tupou Vaa'i (23, Chiefs / Taranaki, 18)

Loose forwards:

Dallas McLeod. Photo: Getty Images

Ardie Savea (29, Hurricanes / Wellington, 70)

Dalton Papali'i (25, Blues / Counties Manukau, 22)

Luke Jacobson (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 12)

Sam Cane (captain) (31, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 86)

Samipeni Finau (24, Chiefs / Waikato, *)

Shannon Frizell (29, Highlanders / Tasman, 25)

Halfbacks:

Aaron Smith (34, Highlanders / Manawatu, 114)

Finlay Christie (27, Blues / Tasman, 14)

Cam Roigard (22, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau, *)

First-five eighths:

Beauden Barrett (32, Blues / Taranaki, 112)

Damian McKenzie (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 40)

Richie Mo'unga (29, Crusaders / Canterbury, 44)

Midfielders:

Anton Lienert-Brown (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 60)

Jordie Barrett (26, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 48)

Rieko Ioane (26, Blues / Auckland, 59)

Braydon Ennor (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 6)

Dallas McLeod (24, Crusaders / Canterbury, *)

Outside backs:

Caleb Clarke (24, Blues / Auckland, 15)

Emoni Narawa (23, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, *)

Leicester Fainga'anuku (23, Crusaders / Tasman, 2)

Mark Telea (26, Blues / North Harbour, 2)

Will Jordan (25, Crusaders / Tasman, 21)

Unavailable due to injury: Angus Ta'avao, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, David Havili, Joe Moody, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu, Quinn Tupaea, Sevu Reece, TJ Perenara.

FIXTURES:

WEEK 1 vs. ARGENTINA. Saturday 8 July, 4:10PM (7:10AM, Sunday 9 July NZT), Estadio Malvinas, MENDOZA

WEEK 2 vs. SOUTH AFRICA. Saturday 15 July, 7.05PM, Mt Smart, AUCKLAND

WEEK 3 vs. AUSTRALIA. Saturday 29 July, 7.45PM (9:45PM NZT), Melbourne Cricket Ground, MELBOURNE

WEEK 4 vs. AUSTRALIA. Saturday 5 August, 2.35PM, Forsyth Barr Stadium, DUNEDIN