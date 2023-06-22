Five or six new faces likely to be named in Otago squad

Richard Kinley. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

There could be up to a half a dozen surprises when the Otago NPC squad is named late next week.

Well, surprises might be slightly overstating it. But there will be some new faces.

Otago Rugby Football Union chief executive Richard Kinley said there had been strong retention of players from last year which meant there were not a lot of open slots.

"There could be up to another five or six contracts still to be offered," he confirmed.

"There will also be another 10-11-12 players who will not be fully contracted, but will be brought into the squad to cover injuries and some of those players will get game time in the NPC this year."

The Otago players based in the United States are expected back, so the likes of hooker Henry Bell and halfback Kieran McClea will return for the NPC.

Crusaders No 8 Christian Lio-Willie’s playing contract has a year to run. He is a powerful ball-carrier and Otago will be hoping to get the best out of him.

Highlanders lock Josh Dickson is destined for Japan, but it is understood he will turn out for Otago before he departs the country.

First five Josh Ioane is not returning for personal reasons.

The one-game All Black struggled for form last season and was overtaken by Cameron Millar.

Midfielder Ray Nu’u is not returning, which could open up a spot for the likes of Josh Whaanga. The Taieri centre has impressed in his rookie premier grade season.

Otago wants to see robust Kaikorai loosie Semisi Tupou-Ta’eiloa in action during at NPC level and has been working with Southland "on where Semisi might be best placed to get some game time this year".

"That is a work in progress at the moment."

The youngster looks a keeper, so Otago will want to get the wording right on any loan agreement, if that is what is happening.

Last year, Wellington halfback Kemara Hauiti-Parapara and Waikato loose forward Rupeni Tamani were brought in to boost the squad.

However, Kinley said Otago was unlikely to go outside of the province to fill any perceived vacancies this season.

"I can say, at the moment, that we are not looking at anyone from outside the region. We’ve got some good depth coming through the community rugby programme, and also the trial game last week showed there is some good depth there.

"I think we’ll have a very competitive side, with the new talent coming through and the retention of some experienced players."