Gritty Otago down Stags for opening win

Rookie Otago winger Josh Whaanga scores a try in the first half. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Nothing like a good old southern derby to fire things up.

Otago and Southland went to battle in the best game of rugby both teams have produced this season, to a backdrop of duck calls and friendly banter for "Stag Day", at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

But after an 80-minute war, it was Otago who reigned supreme with a 31-21 win.

"I think we’ve had some really good performances. It was just good to be on the right side of the ledger ... particularly with a pretty young team as well," Otago coach Tom Donnelly said.

"I think there was facets of our game that were really good, still some areas that we need to improve on, but just the grit that this team’s got is pretty good."

Neither team gave an inch, as both were desperate to get their first win of the season and bragging rights over their rivals in front of a relatively big crowd for the NPC.

"It’s funny, Stags talk about this as Stag Day, but it means just as much to the Otago lads," Donnelly said.

"A massive week. Really enjoyed how hard the boys have worked during the week to prepare for this team, and show Southland the respect that they’re sort of due, because they always come up here, and know its going to be a tough battle — just rapt to get the result."

The roar for Southland echoed throughout the stadium with half the stand packed full of Stags supporters on their feet for the entire game adding to the tension.

Their exuberant cries were muted momentarily when Otago got themselves on the board.

Jona Nareki swung a cut-out ball wide to Finn Hurley, who pushed it on to Josh Whaanga to score in the corner.

After keeping it tight, Josh Dickson gathered the ball off the back of a ruck and went over the mess to score. He added another in the 31st minute.

Hurley added the extras to give Otago a 12-0 lead.

Southland finally got their hands on some ball in the right part of the park and gave their fans something to really cheer about.

Southland fans celebrate a Stags try at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

Scott Gregory popped the ball out to Michael Manson, who scored in the corner.

Gregory grabbed one of his own off a lineout play shortly after, sealed with a kiss to the loyal fan base.

Lock Mike McKee secured the ball off an over-thrown lineout and shifted it inside to flanker Leroy Ferguson.

He took off through the middle and centred it to Gregory to finish off, the supporters erupting again as the Stags took a 14-12 lead.

It was a contender for the try of the game if Ajay Faleafaga had not produced a miracle on debut.

Nareki dazzled down his wing and chipped the ball forward just out from the line.

Faleafaga and Stags first five Dan Hollinshead found themselves in a foot race battling for the ball, which Faleafaga won, sneaking millimetres in front to score on debut.

It gave Otago a 26-14 lead at halftime.

The Stags came out of the break with more intent and got themselves in the right places.

They pulled together a long period of phases and Otago’s defence stood the test, keeping the Stags out.

But they soon found some space on the left.

Viliami Fine pushed a long ball out to Matt Whaanga who dove over the line.

Hollinshead closed the gap to five when he banged over a difficult conversion from the sideline.

There was a lull through the middle with some aimless kicking from both sides and no-one really taking their opportunities.

Otago’s first real chance came in the 63rd minute — and they used it to their advantage with a lovely team try.

After securing their lineout on the 22m, Otago worked it around to get something going when space became free on the left wing.

Hurley drew in two Stags defenders, popping the ball wide to Nareki who had a lovely touch back to Hurley to score.

From there, the home side had the ‘momentum to carry them through to victory.

NPC

The scores

Otago 31

Josh Dickson 2, Josh Whaanga, Ajay Faleafaga, Finn Hurley tries; Hurley 3 con.

Southland 21

Michael Manson, Scott Gregory, Matt Whaanga tries; Dan Hollinshead 3 con.

Halftime: Otago 26-14