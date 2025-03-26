Highlanders make changes for Brumbies clash

Captain Timoci Tavatavanawai returns to the Highlanders' midfield for the match against the Brumbies. Photo: Getty

A vastly rejigged Highlanders team will need to find some mojo and quickly in Canberra on Friday night.

Coach Jamie Joseph has made a swag of changes, some enforced, as the Highlanders seek to bounce back from consecutive home losses with a tough game against the Brumbies in Australia’s capital.

There are more additions to the injury ward with young fullback Finn Hurley sidelined for an indefinite period with a quadriceps issue and No 8 Nikora Broughton out for a week or two with bung ribs.

Sam Gilbert returns to the No 15 jersey and Jona Nareki is back on the left wing.

Captain Timoci Tavatavanawai returns to the midfield, Thomas Umaga-Jensen shuffles from second five to centre, and Tanielu Tele’a is nudged to the bench.

There is also fair amount of shuffling in the pack.

Sean Withy moves from the blindside flank to No 8 — it will be his first start for the Highlanders in that jersey — and TK Howden moves from lock to blindside.

Fabian Holland is reinstated at lock, and Daniel Lienert-Brown returns from suspension to start at loosehead prop in place of the rested Ethan de Groot.

While de Groot has played only 258 minutes of a possible 400 this season, Joseph feels now is the right time for his star man to take a break.

"Part of my job is to ensure our players are always playing to their potential and to their best footy.

"Ethan’s got a massive year ahead of him, being our only All Black. So we’re mindful of that.

"He gets a rest this week and hopefully comes back into consideration next week.

"When you’ve got a team with limited depth, it’s really important everyone gets some game time."

Withy has three starts in the No 7 jersey and two in No 6 this season, and will complete the loose forward set.

He does not tend to carry the ball a huge amount but he has the workrate and defensive accuracy to cope with a shift at the back of the scrum.

"You could put a different number on him but he would still do the same job for us," Joseph said.

There is another setback for youngster Hurley.

He set the competition ablaze with a dazzling performance in round two against the Blues before missing a couple of games with a quad strain.

Hurley started against the Reds last weekend but did not play particularly well, and seemed to clutch at his leg after a kick.

"I’m not sure he was right," Joseph said.

"He’s a young fellow, he wants to play and help his team-mates, but it’s a big stage out there.

"Perhaps he came back a little bit early and didn’t really understand the magnitude of that match."

There are two potential debutants on the bench.

Taranaki loose forward Michael Loft was upgraded to a full member of the Highlanders squad due to other injuries.

His provincial team-mate, Adam Lennox, is a nippy halfback who has been in the wider training squad but gets a chance to play with Folau Fakatava still nursing his troublesome hamstring.

Henry Bell replaces Jack Taylor as the reserve hooker.

Highlanders team to play Brumbies

Sam Gilbert, Caleb Tangitau, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Timoci Tavatavanawai (captain), Jona Nareki, Taine Robinson, Nathan Hastie, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Michael Loft, Adam Lennox, Ajay Faleafaga, Tanielu Tele’a.