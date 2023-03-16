English coach lapping up role with Highlanders

Richard Whiffin could not be happier to be in Dunedin.

Well, a win or two for the Highlanders would make it even better.

The English attack coach might be with a team that has started the season with three straight losses but he is soaking up the attractions of both his new home and his new club.

"The place has been awesome," Whiffin said this week.

"I’m a city boy from back home, so being close to the beach and the golf course and work has been great.

"The rugby has been awesome. It’s a real big challenge.

"The teams we’ve come up against have shown how ruthless they are when we make errors, so for us it’s about being more disciplined with the ball, and also being more ruthless with our own opportunities."

Whiffin, whose interesting work history includes a stint as an assistant at London Irish while Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody was a player at the club, acknowledges the Highlanders are very much not where they want to be.

But there is no white flag at this stage of the season.

"We’re a better team than we were in week one.

"You look at the Chiefs game and when we got held up with 10 minutes to go. If we get over there, we make it a 21-14 game, and that back 10 minutes looks a little bit different.

"So we weren’t far away at the weekend, and we’ve looked at where we’ve improved and opportunities where we need to get better quick," he said.

"It’s important we turn the ship around and build some momentum and excitement."

A welcome change is a chance to play Australian opposition in Invercargill on Sunday.

The Force has won two of three but faces the long journey from the west, while Whiffin feels the Highlanders should be better for their intense start to the year.

"We feel we’re battle-hardened and battle-conditioned for a high ball-in-play at the weekend."

One of the trickiest jobs for the Highlanders coaches will be finding a starting XV with so many injury concerns.

Jona Nareki (foot) and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u (ribs) remain sidelined, and there is uncertainty over Pari Pari Parkinson, Jonah Lowe and Josh Timu due to head knocks.

Sam Gilbert is back after missing the Chiefs game, and Mitch Hunt has bounced back well from his shoulder knock.

It was more Whiffin’s pride that was knocked when he watched England get destroyed by France at Twickenham on Sunday, but he recovered quickly.

"I got up and watched it, and after the first 10 minutes, I’d thrown my shirt off.

"Then I just enjoyed watching it as a fan. France were absolutely outstanding, and show where the game is at in the northern hemisphere.

"Ireland and France are playing with just such speed and accuracy. There’s a lot more attacking emphasis. It’s taken a few years to develop."

