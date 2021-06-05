Saturday, 5 June 2021

9.05 pm

Highlanders run rampant over Waratahs

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    Jona Nareki scored twice in the Highlanders' 9 try to 2 romp over the Waratahs at Forsyth Barr...
    Jona Nareki scored twice in the Highlanders' 9 try to 2 romp over the Waratahs at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders beat the Waratahs 59-23 at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight to remain unbeaten in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

    The home team consolidated a 10-point halftime lead when prop Ethan de Groot crashed over for his second early in the spell. It was a big night for the Southland bookend.

    No 8 Kazuki Himeno had another strong game and got on the score sheet as well, before winger Jona Nareki scampered towards the corner to bring up the half century.

    Tackling did not make it to the top of the agenda in the opening 20 or so minutes.

    A try at one end followed a try at the other.

    The Highlanders struck first. Michael Collins finished off a slick move from a lineout. Sio Tomkinson got a nice pass off the deck to create the opportunity.

    The visitors replied through fullback Jack Maddocks. Nareki had rushed up and left a big a gap in behind which Maddocks exploited.

    And that is how it continued. Will Harrison broke the pattern with a couple of penalties but the home side moved in front again when Ash Dixon got himself in the boot of a lineout drive.

    Nareki dotted down after the halftime hooter to stretch the lead to 33-23 and complete a frantic first 40 minutes.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter