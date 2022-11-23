New winger Bogado to give his all for Landers

Martin Bogado. Photo: Getty Images

This signing is for those who were grumpy there were not enough talking points in the Highlanders squad for 2023.

The Highlanders have announced the surprise addition of Argentina winger Martin Bogado for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Bogado (24) is a fair size — 1.91m and 97kg — and can also cover fullback.

He has played twice for an Argentina XV, against Georgia and Portugal, but while he has been touring Europe with the Pumas, he has not yet made his test debut.

Bogado played for Paraguayan club Olimpia Lions and Argentina’s Jaguares in the Super Liga Americana de Rugby before joining French club Bayonne as a Top 14 injury replacement.

He said he was looking forward to the rugby and life experience that awaited in Dunedin.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the Highlanders. To have the opportunity to play Super Rugby in New Zealand and to represent such a prestigious team is a dream for me.

"The move to New Zealand represents a fantastic challenge, and one I had to accept.

"New Zealand's rugby culture and the New Zealand culture in general is something I greatly admire and I'm sure that this experience will help me to grow on and off the field.

"I want to continue improving as a player and become the very best I can be. I have no doubt the Highlanders is the perfect place to achieve this."

"I will be giving everything for the club, my new team-mates, and the fans."

Bogado has signed a two-year deal and will join the team early in the New Year.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has welcomed the arrival of the Argentine.

"We were looking for someone to complement our current group of outside backs and Martin fits the bill perfectly," Dermody said.

"His physical attributes and ability to compete in the air will be of benefit to us.

"He is very keen to come out and try a new environment and to further his game. He is clearly talented, and we believe he is an exciting prospect for us and the future."

Bogado joins a Highlanders outside back platoon that will be asked to provide just a little more oomph than it did in 2022.

He joins fellow newcomer Jonah Lowe (ex-Chiefs), the fit-again Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden-Bachop, Mosese Dawai and Vilimoni Koroi.

Bogado is not the only Argentinian player to link with the Highlanders.

Pumas prop Matias Diaz played eight games, all off the bench, for the club in 2014.