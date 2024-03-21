No de Groot for Landers against Chiefs

Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot gets some medical attention before leaving the field during the game against the Brumbies on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Highlanders will face the daunting task of playing the Chiefs in Hamilton without their sole current All Black.

Star prop Ethan de Groot has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash after suffering a head knock just eight minutes into last Saturday’s loss to the Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

His heft and technique will be sorely missed in the scrum, as much as the Highlanders feel the experienced hands of Ayden Johnstone and Daniel Lienert-Brown can fill his boots.

"HIA protocols are in place for Ethan, so he’s unavailable this week," Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said yesterday.

"He’s feeling good. He’s pretty chirpy in himself, but those protocols are obviously in there for a reason — to make sure he comes back at the right pace."

Also missing will be lock Max Hicks, who left the field against the Brumbies nursing a sore wrist.

"He didn’t break it, which is good for Hicksy," Dermody said.

"He’s not quite right for this week, but hopefully he’ll be back in next week."

Hicks’ loss is more easily dealt with, as Pari Pari Parkinson returns after sitting out the past two games, and the giant lock should be both chomping at the bit and eager to shine against New Zealand opposition.

Other changes to the forward pack include Henry Bell returning to hooker in place of Jack Taylor, Tom Sanders moving from blindside to No 8, and Sean Withy resuming his campaign in the No 6 jersey.

Nikora Broughton acquitted himself well at No 8 against the Brumbies, but the Highlanders feel Sanders, the third man to wear the jersey in the space of four games, is a better fit against the Chiefs.

"Tom is different to what Nikora offers.

"Nikora is obviously highly skilled, but we felt like we needed a bit more physicality in the back row going up to Hamilton, and I think Tom provides that, and it gives Nikora’s skillset an opportunity off the bench to finish the game with a bit of tempo."

There are two changes to the backline.

Welsh first five Rhys Patchell predictably returns after getting a rest last week, and Jona Nareki resumes his season on the left wing in place of Martin Bogado.

Ajay Faleafaga, who has made a big impact off the bench in recent weeks, appears to have firmed as the leading back-up for Patchell.

Cameron Millar got his second start for the Highlanders in the loss to the Brumbies but was arguably slightly off the pace, and will get another good opportunity to stretch his legs for the Bravehearts this weekend.

The second-stringers’ game against Crusaders Development will also feature a long-awaited return to rugby for luckless midfielder Josh Timu, who has been out injured for the better part of a year.

While the Bravehearts offer an opportunity for fringe Highlanders to get some action, the younger guns have been in action at the Super Rugby under-20 tournament.

Dermody is buoyant at the talent coming through the region, but also feeling old, as he played alongside some of the players’ fathers.

Highlanders team

To play Chiefs

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Folau Fakatava, Tom Sanders, Billy Harmon (captain), Sean Withy, Pari Pari Parkinson, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jermaine Ainsley, Oliver Haig, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Connor Garden-Bachop.

