Hurricanes celebrate win but next game 'not going to get any easier'

Pasilio Tosi of the Hurricanes dives over to score a try during the Super Rugby Pacific Quarter Final - Hurricanes v Rebels at Sky Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

The Hurricanes have marched into the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, eliminating the Rebels in probably the Melbourne side's last ever match with a 47-20 victory in Wellington.

It was far from perfect, but with Jordie Barrett inspiring in midfield, they turned out the magic when it counted and will have hometown advantage when they line up in their semi-final next Saturday afternoon.

It was a spirited final match for the Rebels, who found out just over a week ago that Rugby Australia had opted not to renew their franchise licence due to a lack of "financial viability".

Led out by by Sam Talakai in his 100th Super Rugby game, the Rebels took the game to the Hurricanes in the first-half, disrupting their opponents' play with harassment at the breakdown and a fast moving defensive line.

For their part, the Hurricanes did themselves no favours with messy lineout problems and a general lack of cohesion.

For the first time this season, they did not score in the first 20 minutes. But they got better as they reverted to pick-and-go tactics and were rewarded with a try to prop Pasilio Tosi after 25 minutes. The Rebels kept up their spirited play, but the Hurricanes dealt them a huge blow with a try on half-time to Josh Moorby.

That was compounded four minutes into the second half when Brayden Iose sprinted in for a try. The Rebels continued to contest everything, but they slipped up when trying to stop Hurricanes dynamo Asafo Aumua who left three of them in his wake as he ran in a try.

When Devon Flanders scored a converted try soon afterwards, the home side had a 35-6 advantage, but the Rebels fought back with a brace of tries to wing Lachie Anderson, before the Hurricanes rammed home their advantage with two late tries.

Barrett paid tribute to an emotional Rebels side: "They have always been a joy to play against."

Joshua Moorby of the Hurricanes celebrates a try during the Super Rugby Pacific Quarter Final - Hurricanes v Rebels at Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday 8 June 2024. Photo: Getty Images

He said everyone had contributed to the Hurricanes' effort.

"But it's not going to get any easier,'' he said with an eye on next Saturday's semi-final.

Rebels skipper Rob Leota said he was proud of his players' effort as they gave their all in their final match.

"Obviously losing, we are not satisfied with that. We had high hopes of going further but when you give a quality side like the Hurricanes opportunities like that, it's hard to come back."

Leota said he hoped the Rebels franchise would be revived in the next few years.

The Hurricanes had a late change to their lineup with Ruben Love ruled out with a knee injury and being replaced by Harry Godfrey.

Scorers:

Hurricanes 47 Pasilio Tosi, Josh Moorby, Brayden Iose, Asafo Aumua, Devon Flanders, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Kini Naholo tries; Brett Cameron 6 cons)

Rebels 20 (Lachie Anderson 2, tries Carter Gordon 2 cons, 2 pens).