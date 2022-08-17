Ian Foster to stay as All Blacks coach through to World Cup

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will take the team through to the World Cup, the NZ Rugby Board has announced after a review of performance.

Former Ireland coach now All Blacks selector and analyst Joe Schmidt will be given an expanded role with the team.

The All Blacks produced one of the best performances in recent times to upset the Springboks at Ellis Park last Sunday.

However, Foster's job had come under scrutiny following a run of five defeats from their last seven games, and NZR boss Mark Robinson refused to back Foster after the All Blacks' victory in Johannesburg.

NZ Board chair Stewart Mitchell said the win on Saturday was "magnificent".

Performance was an ongoing conversation and it was agreed with Foster at the beginning of the year to do a thorough debrief at this time, Mitchell said.

"Doing this against the backdrop of the results and the media scrutiny, overlaying with people's employment being managed in real time, however, has been hugely challenging."

Foster provided management with his own recommendations about the coaching staff, he said, and the board had unanimously agreed Foster and this coaching group were the right people to bring the All Blacks through to the World Cup.

The decision had also been privately and publicly validated with the players, he said.

Schmidt's new expanded role comes as a result of his positive impact over the past two weeks, he said.

Jason Ryan also had a similarly positive impact in South Africa in his two weeks in the role, Mitchell said.

"We're very excited about the potential of this incredible capable and experienced coaching trio going forward."

The fever pitch the conversation had reached at times put unfair pressure on both Foster and Mark Robinson, he said.

"Have we got everything right? Possibly not, but it's not through a lack of care ... we will take any learnings with us, we know we need to hold ourselves to the same standards as we do our teams in black."