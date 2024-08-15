Jordan returns as All Blacks ring changes

Will Jordan has been named to start for the All Blacks in the second test against Argentina. File photo: Getty

All Black coach Scott Robertson has recalled former skipper Sam Cane and reshuffled his backline after their shock 38-30 first-test loss to Argentina in Wellington last weekend.

Cane comes into the matchday 23 for the first time in 2024 and will have the opportunity to add to his 95 test caps from the reserves.

There are three changes in the backline, where Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan start on the left and right wings respectively and Rieko Ioane reclaims the No 13 jersey.

It will be Jordan's first start of the season after returning via the reserves against the Pumas in the capital from a shoulder injury that had kept him out of the first three tests of the year. The 26-year-old will wear the No 14 jersey for the 26th time, while Clarke returns to the squad after a standout performance against Fiji in San Diego in July.

Ioane switches back with Anton Lienert-Brown, who moves to the reserves alongside fellow demoted back Mark Tele'a.

The starting forward pack has just one change, Tamaiti Williams gaining his third test start at loose head prop in place of Ethan de Groot, who is having a neck injury assessed.

The side will again be led by Ardie Savea, with Dalton Papali'i and Ethan Blackadder completing the loose trio.

"We've reflected deeply on our performance and our preparation individually and collectively is something we have all owned. Our intent and focus has shifted solely to Eden Park," Robertson said.

All Blacks to play Argentina at Eden Park on Saturday

15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Ardie Savea (c), 7. Dalton Papali’i, 6. Ethan Blackadder, 5. Sam Darry, 4. Tupou Vaa’i, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Tamaiti Williams

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Sam Cane, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Mark Tele’a