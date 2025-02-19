Joseph tweaks Highlanders line-up for home opener

Finn Hurley will come into the Highlanders starting line-up for Saturday's match against the Blues. Photo: Getty Images

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph has made a couple of tweaks to his side for the home opener against the Blues on Saturday night.

He has made just one change to the forward pack and two in the backs as the Highlanders seek to rebound from their thrilling if slightly deflating one-point loss to the Waratahs in Sydney.

Workhorse flanker Sean Withy moves from openside to blindside, and newcomer Veveni Lasaqa — who looked good off the bench in the opening game — earns a start in the No 7 jersey.

Lui Naeata drops out of the starting pack but is ready for action from a bench with a 6-2 split as the Highlanders aim to neutralise the physical Blues.

First-choice halfback Folau Fakatava replaces Nathan Hastie behind the scrum, but Joseph has elected to stick with new first five Taine Robinson, so Cameron Millar remains bench-bound for another week.

Utility man Sam Gilbert switches from fullback to the right wing — Michael Manson drops out of the 23 after making a quiet debut — and youngster Finn Hurley earns just a second Super Rugby start at the back.

Young Southlander Jack Taylor replaces Henry Bell as the reserve hooker, and regular loose forward Will Stodart is brought on to the bench to cover lock.

Joseph is aware of the significance of the first home game of the season.

“This is an important week for us,’’ he said.

‘‘It’s always special to play in front of your own home crowd. We’ve had a solid week of preparation, and we’re excited to get out and play under the roof.

‘‘As champions, the Blues are a formidable opponent, but we’re confident that we can deliver a strong performance on our home turf.”

Highlanders team to play Blues

Finn Hurley, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Caleb Tangitau, Taine Robinson, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton (co-captain), Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Lui Naeata.