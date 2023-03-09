Landers boosted by All Blacks for Chiefs game

Welcome back Aaron Smith.

Hello Ethan de Groot.

Gidday Shannon Frizell.

The Highlanders have boosted their experience with the inclusion of three All Blacks for their match against the Chiefs in Hamilton tomorrow.

Smith missed the opening two games of the season.

The All Black halfback’s sharp passing game would have come in very handy during the 60-20 defeat to the Blues in the opening game and the 52-15 loss to the Crusaders last week.

The Highlanders have been a bit wayward in his absence.

Frizell and de Groot had a break last week and their return will boost what is a very decent pack.

The scrum has been one of the few highlights and de Groot will only enhance that, while Frizell is an explosive ball carrier and he will give the Highlanders more clout at the breakdown.

Coach Clarke Dermody said they had injected "a lot of energy into the week" and "led from the front".

There is no Billy Harmon, though. The Highlanders captain has been stood down to observe his All Black break. So has halfback Folau Fakatava.

Harmon is an uncapped player at international level, but the All Blacks want to manage his workload, which ultimately bodes well for the loose forward’s future selection prospects.

"He’s someone they want time-managed through the year, same as Folau.

"So we chose this week, after two pretty heavy weeks for us, to give those boys their week off."

James Lentjes will captain the side in Harmon’s absence and has been named on the openside.

Outside back Jonah Lowe (concussion) and Sam Gilbert (shoulder) have been ruled out.

English import Freddie Burns will move to fullback in place of Gilbert, while Mitch Hunt will start at first five.

Argentinian Martin Bogado and Mosese Dawai get a starting spot on the wing each.

The Highlanders’ stock of outside backs is running a little low with Jona Nareki (foot) also out with injury.

Gilbert may miss just one week but it is unclear when Lowe will return as recovery from concussion can vary.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen was impressive at second five and he will team up with Josh Timu in the midfield again.

Loose forward Hugh Renton returns from injury to earn his first game in 2023, and Josh Dickson returns at lock.

Hooker Leni Apisai, midfielder Fetuli Paea and lock Fabian Holland will provide some firepower for the Highlanders from the bench.

The Chiefs have not tinkered too much following back-to-back wins to begin the campaign.

Prop Aidan Ross returns from a calf complaint, while Irish international John Ryan will start at tighthead.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi replaces Pita Gus Sowakula on the blindside and outside back Emoni Narawa returns from illness.

Super Rugby Pacific



The teams

Highlanders: Freddie Burns, Martin Bogado, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, James Lentjes (c), Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Leni Apisai Ayden Johnstone Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Sean Withy, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Fetuli Paea, Connor Garden-Bachop.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, John Ryan, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona.