Christian Lio-Willie did not have to sit with disappointment for very long. The Otago captain missed out on selection for the All Blacks’ tour of South Africa. He made his international debut last year and impressed in his three matches for his country. “Ah, you know, they’re quite clear with what they wanted and why they were selecting who they selected,’’ Lio-Willie responded. ‘’For me it’s just about controlling the controllables. "My dream is to play the best footy that I can wherever I am … doesn't matter what jersey I have on. “Obviously it's an honour to play for the All Blacks, but I find the same honour in representing Otago and these boys here.’’ Lio-Willie is very familiar with one of the loose forwards who got the nod ahead of him Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa was a real bolter when the squad was named on Monday. The 22-year-old was a boarder at Otago Boys’ High School and played for the First XV from 2018-2020. “I was his housemaster at Otago Boys, for one year I think. ‘’I was stoked for him, man,’’ Lio-Willie beamed. "He's been working hard ever since he got out of school and, obviously, his journey is a testament to his character. “I’m just so proud of him that he’s got the call-up now and, you know, I wish him all the best in the campaign.’’ Lio-Willie could just be an injury away from a call-up. In the meantime, he is focused on leading Otago in the NPC. He makes a lot of effort to play for Otago every season. He has lived in Christchurch since joining the Crusaders in 2023. But Otago gave him his first opportunity, and it is important to him to return and give back each year. Otago open their season against traditional rivals Southland in Invercargill on Saturday. It is Stag Day and Southland are hoping for a crowd of 10,000. The Donald Stuart Memorial is up for grabs as well. Otago are approaching it like a State of Origin game. They are expecting a hostile environment and a fired-up Stags side. “We know what we’re walking into, but we’ve got a lot of trust within the group and I think our leaders and our game drivers are going to do well to keep us level-headed and get the job done.’’ Otago had a magnificent season last year. They wrestled the Ranfurly Shield off Canterbury in an epic contest in Christchurch and made it all the way through to the NPC final, where Canterbury got revenge. Otago had flown under the radar earlier in the season but the expectations for this year’s side have increased. Fans will expect to see them in playoffs, but they will have to do that without some key players in Will Tucker, Sam Gilbert and Thomas Umaga-Jensen. Dylan Pledger is out for a season, although he is back doing some light training. Exciting fullback Finn Hurley is ruled out with a hamstring complaint and it is unclear when he will return. Otago have brought in some fresh faces. Halfback Joel Lam and first five Patrick Pellegrini will compete for game time with Kieran McClea and Cameron Millar. Prop Marley Pearce has replaced Abraham Pole, who has picked up a playing gig in France. They look a very decent side on paper, and Lio-Willie is hopeful they can pick up from where they left off. “The brand of footy we’re trying to play is the same as it was last year. “We’re just trying to have a go. ‘’We’ve got great talent within the team and we’re just trying to get everyone to express themselves, so looking forward to another big year.’’ NPC opener The teams Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Kieran McClea, Christian Lio-Willie, Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig, Joseva Tamani, Will Stodart, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Benjamin Lopas. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Marley Pearce, Saula Ma’u, Harry Irving, Cody Lokotui, Joel Lam, Patrick Pellegrini, Riley Lucas. Southland: Glen Vaihu, Michael Manson, Hayata Taniyama, Scott Gregory, Jay Reihana, Jimmy Taylor, Nic Shearer, Sam Fischli, Sean Withy, Clem Halaholo, Ale Aho, Mitch Dunshea, Sef Fa’agase, Jack Taylor, Jack Sexton. Reserves: Jayden Henderson, Jack Barrett, Paula Latu, Kasaloma Ahokovi, Konrad Toleafoa, Charlie March, Josh Jennings, Sloane Lankshear.