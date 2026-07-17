Harbour co-captain Taylor Dale (left) and Kaikorai co-captain Charlie Breen get an early look at the Championship Shield. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON Are you ready for the sequel? Kaikorai and Harbour contested the Dunedin division 1 final last year and they are back for another shot at glory. The plot has basically been recycled. Watch the game live from 3pm Harbour have a monster pack and will want to slow the game down and turn it into a set piece contest. Kaikorai have a bunch of flashy backs and the loose forward unit to keep the attack rolling. The match shapes as a clash of styles. Kaikorai won the 2025 edition 46-41. They struggled in the scrums but dominated the lineout and that edge proved decisive. The lineout shapes as a key battleground again, and Harbour will feel they have the advantage. The Hawks dispatched the Demons 36-15 at Bishopscourt during the first round of the playoffs. They laid the foundation for that impressive win with pretty much total dominance in the lineout. Preston Moananu and Charles Elton snaffled a lot of ball. Hawks co-captain Taylor Dale sat out that match. But he has returned to the lineup and significantly strengthens their pack. “[That win] shows us that we can do it and that we have done it,’’ Dale said. “Just the way everyone's been tracking, the confidence is high. “If we just keep playing like that, you know, I'm sure the result will come.’’ The Hawks have nearly a dozen players back from the squad that contested the final last year and they will all be determined to finish the campaign on a high. Then there is a guy like Elton, who has returned to club after a playing stint overseas. He is a survivor of the club’s only title — they shared the glory with University in 2018. Elton has transitioned into a player-coach role. He picked up an injury early, but his return to the starting XV has coincided with a resurgence in form. His experience is invaluable for the Hawks. They have a chunky front row which includes Highlanders bookend Saula Ma’u, who is without peer in the competition. Winger Wiremu Brailey is finishing the campaign strongly, and first five Rique Miln’s kicking game is an important part of Harbour’s game plan. He will plug the corners and he also has a real turn of speed to exploit any gaps. Kaikorai co-captain Charlie Breen said his side knows exactly what is coming. “It’s a massive challenge,’’ Breen said. “Obviously they're an awesome side, so it's up to us to front up early on and earn the right to go wide and play with the freedom we like to play with. “They'll kick into corners, play in the right areas of the field and back their set piece. “We've just got to front up around that area of the game.’’ Kaikorai lock Lachlan Stevens has been an important figure for the Demons, but he is carrying a niggly ankle complaint. Seasoned first five Ben Miller was injured late in the semifinal win against Taieri and his name is missing from the team list. His absence will be sorely felt. He is a reliable goal-kicker and quality playmaker. He was hugely influential in the final last year. Kaikorai will lean on flankers Lucas Casey and Slade McDowall to provide the link between the forward pack and their dangerous backline. Midfield combination Jake Fowler and Mefi Tupou know their way around defenders. Breen has safe hands at the back and is quick to counterattack, while winger Jake Hill is elusive. If the final is decided up front, though, Harbour will claim the honours. If Kaikorai can exploit the dry track Forsyth Barr Stadium offers and get the ball wide quickly and often, then glory awaits. adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz Dunedin division 1 final Forsyth Barr Stadium, 3pm Harbour: Luca Fuller, Peni Havea, Villiami Lea (co-captain), Sefo Muasika, Wiremu Brailey, Rique Miln, Tetauru Cuthers, Cody Lokotui, Toni Taufa, Charles Elton, Taylor Dale (co-captain), Preston Moananu, Saula Ma’u, Gabriel Francesconi, Tevita Pole. Reserves: Sonatane Vatuvei, Kenneth Delai, Ryan Palmer, Lucas Govaerts, Jeff Ikani, Brad Campbell, Will Tufui. Kaikorai: Charlie Breen (co-captain), Rico Fisher, Jake Fowler, Mefi Tupou, Jake Hill, Xavier Small, Henry Scott, Lucas Casey (co-captain), Slade McDowall, Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu, Sidney Fidow, Lachlan Stevens, Moana Takataka, Henry Bell, Philip Taua-Ah Soon. Reserves: Ben Hellriegel, Fergus Hepburn, Rawiri Martin, Brock Reid, Taine Hand, Puna Hihi.