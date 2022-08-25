One change to All Blacks in milestone match for Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith, seen in action against South Africa, will start his 100th test for the All Blacks against Argentina on Saturday. Photo: Getty

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is sticking largely with the same side that beat South Africa at Ellis Park for Saturday's test against Argentina in Christchurch.

Only one change has been made to the squad that played in Johannesburg, with the uncapped Stephen Perofeta in line to make his test debut as first five-eighths cover. Richie Mo'unga remains in the run-on side while Beauden Barrett has been made unavailable due to a neck injury sustained at training.

The rest of the side remains unchanged, providing an opportunity to build on combinations. That includes the front row group of Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei'aho and Tyrel Lomax. George Bower, Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell will again provide cover.

"It's great for us to be able to return to Christchurch," Foster said. "The All Blacks have such a rich history here and it's exciting to build on that.

"The recent form of Argentina makes this a test one that we are looking forward to. And the fact that the Rugby Championship is incredibly even means this test is vital to us."

Saturday's match at Orangetheory Stadium will see a milestone achieved by New Zealand's most-capped international halfback: Aaron Smith (107), will mark his 100th test start when the sides kick off their Rugby Championship clash.

Argentina are set to play in New Zealand for the first time since 2018. The All Blacks have played them 37 times since 1976, while this will be just the third meeting between the sides in Christchurch.

All Blacks

Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta*, Quinn Tupaea.

Pumas

Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo

Reserves: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Cubeli, Tomas Albornoz, Santiago Cordero.