Otago gains Wellington, Waikato players

Waikato loose forward Rupeni Tamani (centre) is one of two outside signings for Otago’s NPC campaign this season. FILE PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Two signings from outside the province headline the Otago’s final selections ahead of this year’s NPC.

Halfback Kemara Hauiti-Parapara and loose forward Rupeni Tamani have joined the team from Wellington and Waikato respectively.

Hauiti-Parapara played 43 matches for Wellington and came off the bench for the Hurricanes in their match against the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

He has also had a stint in France.

Tamani made his debut for Waikato last year, playing seven matches for the team before moving south.

University halfback Kieran McClea, Taieri hooker Brady Robertson and Green Island utility back Jake Te Hiwi round out the squad.

Young duo Rohan Wingham and Oliver Haig have also joined the team as cover.

It completes what should be a powerful Otago line-up, which will have the chance to compete for the provincial rugby’s top prize for the first time since 2010.

Had it had the opportunity to do so last year, Otago could very well have finished in the Premiership’s top four.

It ultimately fell short against Taranaki — arguably the best team in either division — in the Championship final.

A switch in format, breaking the teams into two sections before crossover playoffs, means all 14 teams will have a shot at the main title this year.

There is quality littered right throughout, particularly when at full strength.

Kayne Hammington leaves a big hole at halfback, while Liam Coltman and Sio Tomkinson are also notable losses.

Coltman spent much of last year injured, though, and in Ricky Jackson Otago has a ready-made replacement.

Likewise Thomas Umaga-Jensen missed the entire NPC last year through injury.

He will slot into the midfield for Tomkinson following a standout Highlanders campaign.

Halfback may be the biggest area of weakness, although Hauiti-Parapara is a handy addition, while new Highlanders signing James Arscott showed enough last year to suggest he is ready for the step up.

Jona Nareki’s return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, suffered in last year’s season opener, could give the team a big boost out wide.

How well he comes back remains to be seen, although there is plenty of other firepower in the likes of Vilimoni Koroi, Sam Gilbert and Josh Timu.

Josh Ioane returns south from his time with the Chiefs, and will resume his role at No 10, in which he starred a year ago.

Up front there remains plenty of quality as well.

Jermaine Ainsley is coming off a strong Highlanders campaign and leads a deep group of props, which seems unlikely to have the services of All Black George Bower.

Josh Dickson will be among the best locks in the competition, while youngster Fabian Holland will likely have a bigger role after showing glimpses of his talent last year.

In the loose, James Lentjes is a physical and consistent presence on the openside flank, while Christian Lio-Willie returns after picking up a contract with the Crusaders, having starred in the latter part of last season.

Otago opens its NPC campaign on Saturday, August 6 against Counties Manukau at Pukekohe.

It plays its first home match on August 13 against Tasman, in a double-header with the Otago Spirit.

Otago

NPC squad

Forwards: Ricky Jackson, Henry Bell, Brady Robertson, George Bower, Jermaine Ainsley, Saula Ma’u, Josh Hohneck, Tau Koloamatangi, Abraham Pole, Josh Dickson, Will Tucker, Fabian Holland, Josh Hill, Sam Fischli, James Lentjes, Christian Lio-Willie, Sean Withy, Rupeni Tamani.

Backs: James Arscott, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Kieran McClea, Nathan Hastie, Josh Ioane, Cameron Millar, Raymond Nu’u, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Sam Gilbert, Vilimoni Koroi, Jona Nareki, Freedom Vahaakolo.