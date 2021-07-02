Friday, 2 July 2021

Props, assistant coach join Stags

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    James Wilson during his Stags playing career. Photo: Getty Images
    James Wilson during his Stags playing career. Photo: Getty Images
    The Southland Stags had a busy day yesterday.

    They confirmed two props and announced a new — but familiar — assistant coach for the 2021 National Provincial Championship.

    Stags stalwart James Wilson has returned home and will join the team as an assistant coach.

    The former utility back played 75 games for Southland from 2003 to 2018.

    He also played 17 games for the Highlanders, eight for the Brumbies and made a one-off appearance for the Chiefs before heading to the northern hemisphere.

    He joins head coach Dale MacLeod and fellow assistant David Hall and replaces Jason Kawau, who held the role since 2016.

    Kawau has stepped back from rugby to spend more time with his family.

    Chris Apoua will be back in the Southland jersey this season. He has made 23 appearances for the province during the past three seasons and will be joined by fellow tighthead Tom Ross.

    Ross (23) joins the Stags from the Brumbies. A former junior Wallaby, he is the nephew of National Rugby League great Bradley Clyde.

    The recent departure of Siate Tokolahi, and an All Blacks callup for Ethan de Groot, has stripped the Stags front row of some muscle.

    But Ross’s arrival should ensure the Stags do not concede too much up front.

    Southland’s opening game in the NPC is against Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on August 7.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter