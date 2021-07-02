Props, assistant coach join Stags

James Wilson during his Stags playing career. Photo: Getty Images

The Southland Stags had a busy day yesterday.

They confirmed two props and announced a new — but familiar — assistant coach for the 2021 National Provincial Championship.

Stags stalwart James Wilson has returned home and will join the team as an assistant coach.

The former utility back played 75 games for Southland from 2003 to 2018.

He also played 17 games for the Highlanders, eight for the Brumbies and made a one-off appearance for the Chiefs before heading to the northern hemisphere.

He joins head coach Dale MacLeod and fellow assistant David Hall and replaces Jason Kawau, who held the role since 2016.

Kawau has stepped back from rugby to spend more time with his family.

Chris Apoua will be back in the Southland jersey this season. He has made 23 appearances for the province during the past three seasons and will be joined by fellow tighthead Tom Ross.

Ross (23) joins the Stags from the Brumbies. A former junior Wallaby, he is the nephew of National Rugby League great Bradley Clyde.

The recent departure of Siate Tokolahi, and an All Blacks callup for Ethan de Groot, has stripped the Stags front row of some muscle.

But Ross’s arrival should ensure the Stags do not concede too much up front.

Southland’s opening game in the NPC is against Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on August 7.