A reminder of Beauden Barrett's brilliance

Beauden Barrett makes a break in last night's tight win over England at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

After the All Blacks' 24-17 win over England at Eden Park, Scott Robertson gave himself a pass mark for his start as coach. Two wins, no losses is exactly the start he was after, but it's fair to say that this side is far from the finished product.

"We dug in, real deep," said Robertson.

"We could've given up a couple of those and it would've been a different test match. Key penalties at key times, we're really proud of that."

They should be, because there's a lot to like about what the All Blacks did in the series win. Most importantly that they simply found a way in both tests to beat a very tough English side that clearly believed they create a bit of history. That last part is important, because plenty of teams, including an English one at a World Cup, have come down to New Zealand with no intention of doing anything other than finishing their season and going on holiday.

Is it fair to say the difference was Beauden Barrett?

The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year came off the bench in both tests and played a massive, but different hand in each. In Dunedin, he was the calm and composed last line of defence, only touching the ball in his own 22 to send the ball back downfield.

In Auckland, he was the attacking spark that lit up the backline for Mark Tele'a's decisive try ripping open the exposed edge of the English defensive line. Barrett's pace through the only real gap presented to the All Blacks in the second half was telling, leaving big Freddie Steward turning like a cruise ship in pursuit and giving Tele'a the room he needed to dive into the corner.

It's setting up an interesting narrative with Beauden Barrett this season, Robertson already confirmed he will start at some point given there's 12 more tests to be played. Does he move back into the run on XV or simply stay in this very effective fireman role?

The win at Eden Park very much followed the same script as the one the week before, so the sample size of data for Robertson to work with in terms of tense game management and decision-making from his leaders. He's also got plenty to chat about to the others - again some key attacking moments were bombed, most notably what should have been an easy try for Stephen Perofeta wasted thanks to a nonchalant attempt at a pass by Tele'a.

It also followed the script in the way that the All Black scrum was dominant, the lineout was a worry and the English defence frustrated their ability to generate quick, go forward ball. It was very telling that the try that Beauden set up was off the back of a perfect carry by Tupou Vaa'i , who drew in defenders, landed on his nose and was able to recycle just fast enough to leave the space where his tackler should have been wide open.

It was all the All Blacks needed to win. Robertson also remarked post-match that "in test footy, every week is finals week", a way of saying just how tough and demanding the whole set up is compared to Super Rugby.

However, the thing about finals is that Robertson's never lost one of those anyway.