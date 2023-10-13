All Blacks for Ireland clash revealed, Telea out

It is understood wing Mark Telea breached team curfew and will miss out the crucial must-win game against Ireland. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks wing Mark Telea will miss this weekend’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Ireland after being stood down for disciplinary reasons.

It is understood Blues wing Telea breached team curfew, and the All Blacks have opted to drop him from their knockout match in Paris.

The Blues wing has claimed three tries in two World Cup appearances - two against France, one where he beat multiple defenders to finish against Italy.

“He breached the protocol. It was nothing major but enough to keep him out of selection this week,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said this morning (NZ time).

Head coach Ian Foster: "We are where we want to be". Photo: Getty Images

“We still love him. He’s trained well. It happens. It is what it is. For us it’s pretty clean cut. I don’t really want to talk about it anymore. We’ve dealt with it as a team and moved on. We believe in what we stand for. It speaks volumes for the team that we’re willing to make that decision in this sort of week."

Leicester Fainga’anuku, who scored a hat-trick in the final pool match against Uruguay, will replace Telea on the left edge.

The other major selection talking points come on the bench where the All Blacks have preferred Finlay Christie over in-form Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard.

Roigard is a surprising exclusion after impressing at this World Cup but, unlike Telea, Foster said the deputy halfback role was a selection decision.

“What would make you think it’s discipline? We felt it’s horses for courses for this particular game,” Foster said.

“We think Finlay has got an edge defensively. We think there’s a lot of action likely to happen around the ruck defensively. We’ve been delighted with Cam’s form and in a different type of game it might’ve gone slightly differently but for this one we’ve gone for that.”

Halfback Finlay Christie (left) is a reserve, while Cam Roigard was not selected. Photo: Getty Images

With starting props Ethan de Groot returning from his two-match suspension and Tyrel Lomax overcoming his medial ligament strain the All Blacks have opted for young Crusaders props Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams over veterans Ofa Tuʻungafasi and Nepo Laulala.

“Yeah, tough,” Foster said of his propping selections. “We’ve got six props, three hookers, and we’re probably happy to start them all at the moment. Everyone is fit and healthy. We feel it’s the right mix.

"There’s probably a little bit of mobility and agility defensively is one catalyst in that. We feel the scrum is going well regardless of who goes in there. In the areas we are going to be challenged and we need to challenge Ireland we feel Fletcher and Tamaiti give us a little more in that space this week.”

Ethan de Groot, Damian McKenzie, Shannon Frizell and Codie Taylor have all been selected. Photo: Getty Images

Elsewhere in the loose forward trio Sam Cane is joined by Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell for first time since the All Blacks’ 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland. In the second-row Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett, with Sam Whitelock moving to the bench.

“We are where we want to be,” Foster said. “World Cup quarter-finals are so exciting for many reasons, and we know the pressure they bring.

“We have had a solid week of preparation and know that it is now about trusting the work we have done and going out to play. We feel the massive support we have had from Kiwis both at home and here in France. We greatly appreciate it.”

“We have huge respect for Ireland who are number one in the world for a reason,” added Foster. “We are excited by the opportunity we have in front of us and expect to be tested in many ways. That is what World Cups are about.”

The All Blacks play Ireland at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday. Kickoff is 8am (NZ time).

All Blacks

1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 9 Aaron Smith, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Will Jordan, 15 Beauden Barrett.

Reserves: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Samuel Whitelock, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.