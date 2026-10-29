Southland prop Jack Sexton is a Highlander.

The well-performed Stags loosehead was named in the Highlanders squad on Wednesday for the 2027 campaign.

Sexton, 25, is officially a Highlanders rookie but he has already had a taste of Super Rugby.

He was in the wider training group at the Crusaders this year, made his debut against the Fijian Drua in Christchurch in April, and ended up playing six games.

That was actually a nice link as Sexton is the son of former Crusaders hooker Matt, though he has thrived since moving to Southland.

Ironically, the biggest obstacle standing in Sexton’s path to regular game at the Highlanders is perhaps the greatest Southland prop of all.

World-class loosehead Ethan de Groot will aim to continue his wonderful form in 2027.

Four other Southlanders have been named in the Highlanders — one for the first time.

Hooker Jack Taylor will seek to hold off the challenge of newcomer Ioane Moananu, veteran Mitch Dunshea is part of a strong group of locks headed by Fabian Holland, and Stags captain Sean Withy is back in the loose forwards with returning All Black Shannon Frizell.

Rookie first five Mika Muliaina is the only Southlander in the backs.

The talented youngster begins a three-year stint on a full contract and will get a chance to learn from new Highlanders Josh Jacomb and Patrick Pellegrini.

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph said the development and retention of the squad had created healthy competition across several positions.

“The important thing for us is we’re not starting again. A lot of these young guys have now had exposure to Super Rugby, we’ve been able to keep them together, and we’ve added some quality and experience around them.

“The challenge now is turning that into performance.”

Southland had four other players named in Super Rugby squads on Wednesday.

Exciting No 8 Semisi Tupou-Ta’eiloa and lock Ale Aho are with the champion Hurricanes, former Moana Pasifika prop Paula Latu has joined the Chiefs, and halfback Nic Shearer is at the Blues.

The Highlanders play the Force in Invercargill on March 5.

Highlanders

2027 squad

Hookers: Henry Bell, Ioane Moananu, Jack Taylor.

Props: Jermaine Ainsley (injured), Josh Bartlett, Ethan de Groot, Benet Kumeroa, Saula Ma’u, Jack Sexton, Angus Ta’avao.

Locks: Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Tomas Lavanini, Josh Tengblad.

Loose forwards: Nikora Broughton, Lucas Casey, Shannon Frizell, TK Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Joseva Tamani, Will Stodart, Sean Withy.

Halfbacks: Folau Fakatava, Adam Lennox, Dylan Pledger.

First fives: Josh Jacomb, Mika Muliaina, Reesjan Pasitoa, Patrick Pellegrini.

Midfielders: Meihana Grindlay, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Josh Whaanga.

Outside backs: Finn Hurley, Jona Nareki, Stanley Solomon, Caleb Tangitau, Tuna Tuitama, Xavier Tito-Harris, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.