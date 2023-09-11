Solid performance not enough for Stags

Michael Manson. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Southland put in a spirited shift on Saturday but are still yet to notch their first win of the season. They lost 39-29 to Counties-Manukau in Pukekohe, but it was a solid performance and a good defensive effort from the Stags.

Josh Gray scored a hat-trick for Counties, as did Michael Manson for Southland.

Counties scored within the first 90sec of the game through Gray, finishing off from a Hoskins Sotutu break.

But when Southland found themselves on Counties’ line, they made them pay.

Lock Mike McKee scored off the back of a well-formed rolling maul to level the scores.

Southland’s defence was solid, but Counties were better at the set piece, and James Thompson stole a lineout that led to a try for halfback Liam Daniela.

Then Manson came flying through to score from a beautiful set-play from the visitors.

Halfback Connor McLeod went to the blindside off the back of a scrum 5m out.

He looked for his options, but spotted the gap, putting a no-look ball on his inside that Manson flew on to score.

Counties winger Peniasi Malimali looked dangerous with a pick-and-go up the middle.

The ball eventually ended up with Sotutu, who would have scored had it not been for some brilliant scrambling defence from Dan Hollinshead and Gabriel Hamer-Webb.

That did not deter Counties putting in a big shunt at scrum time and eventually scoring through Hohepa.

Counties again stole the lineout ball, which ended with Gray’s second.

Southland scored on halftime thorough Hamer-Webb to trail 24-17.

Gray scored his third try early to extend the lead but the momentum soon shifted to Southland.

Hamer-Webb burst up the field before being taken down.

The ball was recycled through several pairs of hands before it found its way to the right wing for Manson to finish off.

Aletea banged over a penalty for Counties to push back to a 32-24 lead.

Manson had a stunning chip and chase to score and trail by three — but then came trouble.

Counties had a good roll from a scrum, controlled by Sotutu, when McLeod stuck his boot into the scrum to disrupt it.

Counties were awarded a penalty try and McLeod was sent to the bin.

NPC

The scores

Counties-Manukau 39

Josh Gray 3, Liam Daniela, Riley Hohepa tries, penalty try; Hohepa con, AJ Alatimu con, pen

Southland 29

Michael Manson 3, Mike McKee, Gabriel Hamer-Webb tries; Dan Hollinshead 2 con

Halftime: Counties 25-17.