PHOTO: ODT FILES

No-one is stopping Southland Boys’ from winning the Southern Schools Rugby Championship this season.

They rested half a dozen or so regular starters and still powered to a 50-0 win over John McGlashan in Dunedin on Saturday.

They are unbeaten with three bonus-point wins.

They currently lead the breakaway South Island Boys’ Schools Rugby Championship as well with nine wins from 10 games.

The 2023 national champions were too strong for Johnnies.

Finn Hurley grabbed three tries and teamed up with Caleb Harvey in a potent midfield.

Harvey brought up his 50th game for the team, which is a big achievement.

Fullback Lincoln Esplin made some telling runs.

Coach Jason Dermody said playing in the South Island competition had hardened the team.

“McGlashan stuck at it, but we were just a bit too physical and I think we made some easy metres at times.

“We got on the front foot, which made it easy for us.’’

In the other division 1 games, Otago Boys’ dispatched St Kevin’s 53-12 in Oamaru, and King’s were too good for South Otago, winning 33-7.

South Otago and St Kevin’s also played on Tuesday in Balclutha. South Otago posted a comfortable 48-24 win.

In division 2, Wakatipu beat Otago Boys’ 2nds 40-21 in Queenstown, Southland Boys’ 2nds beat Dunstan 19-9 in Invercargill, and Waitaki Boys’ cruised to a 51-22 win over Central Southland at home.

Mt Aspiring overpowered King’s 2nds 58-5 in division 3, Taieri College thumped Cromwell 61-7, and Hokonui Colleges edged Timaru Boys’ 2nds 22-17.