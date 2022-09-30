Starting well one of key areas to target

Otago has won its past two NPC games against Canterbury and can make it three in a row tomorrow night . . . if it gets a few key elements right, Adrian Seconi writes.

TAKE THE CORK OUT

Otago has had a couple of rough starts in recent weeks and it is never a great idea to give your opponent a head start, particularly when it is Canterbury and it has set the benchmark all season.

The first sign Otago might not have had its pre-game shot of caffeine came in the opening round against Counties-Manukau. It took about 40 minutes to wake up in that one and Otago took a nap in the last 90 seconds to squander a win and valuable competition points.

Otago blitzed Manawatu 54-35 on Sunday but trailed 14-0 after 20 minutes — ’twas a bumbling, stumbling beginning. But the cake goes to the first quarter against Wellington. Down 19-0 after 20. Take one foot, one pistol, now shoot.

Canterbury will always close out a lead like that.

It demonstrated its ability to finish a game during a pre-season game against Otago in Dunedin.

The home team led 26-10 at the break and extended the lead to 31-10. But Canterbury rallied with 24 unanswered points to win 34-31. Yeah, maybe it is more important to finish well.

CENTRE OF ATTENTION

A run of injuries meant Otago had to stitch together a makeshift midfield last weekend, and the thread unravelled. Manawatu fullback and Jeff Wilson impersonator Drew Wild scored from a chip and chase and also finished off a lovely team move out wide. There was individual brilliance, no doubt, but also a lot of head-scratching and looking around wondering who missed their defensive assignment. Another performance like that this weekend and it will end in a big win to Canterbury.

The hard-working Josh Timu returns and will help make a difference. Ray Nu’u has recovered from a knee injury and will start from the bench. He had a big impact early in the competition. But the player Otago really needs back, as it presses for glory, is Thomas Umaga-Jensen. He was sound on defence, hard to tackle and snaffled some key turnovers out wide. Without him, Otago’s midfield will have to work hard and communicate well to compensate.

ACE IN THE PACK

Otago first five Cameron Millar started the season as a firm No2 behind Josh Ioane. He even missed a few kicks at goal. But super boot is back to slotting them from the sideline in the wind, and the more time he spends at NPC level, the better he looks. The temptation to kick for touch and set up a lineout drive from a penalty in modern rugby is great. But having Millar kick for goal is a very decent back-up play that perhaps Otago should lean on to help create some scoreboard pressure.