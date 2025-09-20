Stodart surprised, excited to be named co-captain

Will Stodart. Photo: New Zealand Rugby

Will Stodart has a lousy hook shot.

His mid-range game is not what it used to be.

But he can really play rugby.

And the 21-year-old is having a breakthrough campaign for Otago in the NPC.

He has been named co-captain for the Ranfurly Shield challenge against Canterbury in Christchurch today.

It is a huge vote of confidence in the young man.

"Yeah, I was pretty excited," Stodart said.

"I got a wee bit of a surprise when the team was named."

He has led teams in the past and he enjoys the role.

He has also been part of the leadership team with Otago, so, in that sense, his promotion was not a surprise.

However, he arguably started the season as the second-choice blindside and probably would have found himself on the bench had Oliver Haig not been injured early on.

But he has grasped his opportunity.

He is a solid defender and a strong ball carrier.

He has scored two tries and is versatile as well. He can play lock and has made the No6 jersey his own.

But he feels most at home at No8 and has shifted there this weekend in the absence of All Black Christian Lio-Willie.

"It's a good string to your bow, being able to play a few positions. But going forward, I do sort of see myself as an eight."

Stodart’s older brother, Mac Stodart, is a power forward for the Otago Nuggets basketball team and "used to be the best rugby player in the family too, to be fair".

"He just chose basketball."

"I used to be a good wee mid-range player.

"But I've been blocked that many times by my brother.

"Hook shot is no good. I had to find different ways to score."