Tele'a takes Japan contract

Mark Tele'a has scored 13 tries in 19 tests for the All Blacks. Photo: Getty Images

Mark Tele'a will leave the Blues at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season to play rugby in Japan next year, ruling him out of All Blacks selection in 2026, the New Zealand winger has confirmed.

Tele'a was among Scott Robertson's first-choice wingers in his first season in charge, but his departure leaves the All Blacks coach with a dilemma as to whether to pick him this season or move on.

"It’s been an amazing ride, so many fantastic memories and amazing people," Tele'a said in a statement today.

"But after much thought I have decided from next year I will play my rugby in Japan."

New Zealand media have linked Tele'a with a move to Toyota Verblitz, who are coached by former All Blacks coaches Sir Steve Hansen and Ian Foster.

All Blacks selectors are barred from picking overseas-based players, though some long-serving internationals have been allowed to take short-term contracts with foreign clubs during sabbaticals included in their New Zealand Rugby contracts.

A line-breaking machine, 28-year-old Tele'a has scored 13 tries in 19 tests since his 2022 debut and was a starting winger against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup final.

He was named World Rugby's "Breakthrough Player of the Year" in 2023 after a stellar season for the All Blacks.

"A devastating character on the field, Mark’s presence in the locker room is just as immense," the Blues said on social media.

"We will celebrate accordingly at the end of the season, but until then we’ve got work to do."

Tele'a will join a number of All Blacks who have left the nation to pursue big-money deals with Japanese clubs, including first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga and former loose forward Shannon Frizell and halfback Aaron Smith.

The departures have alarmed rugby pundits who fear the allure of the All Blacks jersey is no longer strong enough to compete with the money on offer overseas.

"I don’t know if we can do more to keep our players in New Zealand but this really concerns me," former All Blacks winger Jeff Wilson said on New Zealand's Sky Sports.

"This guy is a superstar, not just in our game for the All Blacks but for the Blues as well."