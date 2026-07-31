North Otago v Otago Country Oamaru, 2.30pm North Otago: Ben Paton, Joji Rinakama, Mac Harris, Isaac Clunie, Ben McCarthy, Rico Muliaina, Billy Wilson, Paea Fifita, Savenaca Rabaka, Mitch Morton, Corban Agar, Viliame Mainawalala, Jake Greenslade, Cameron Rowland, Henry Lemaual. Reserves: Hayden Tisdall, Mateo Qolisese, Lisivani Tuifua, Epineri Logavatu, Apenisia Tuiba, Oli Knopp, Mat Duff, Quinn Bartlett, Tyree Manaia, Mason James Otago Country: Jared Hayes, Jack Blair, Tyler Ford, Ruberawiri Penia, Harry Walker-Leach, Braydon Laing, Ryan O’Neill, Conor Lawson, Lewis Gravatt, Dean Sinnamon, George Whyte, Joshua Scobie, William Holdem, Keegan Ferguson, Tyson Clark. Reserves: Brad Allen, James Agnew, Alex Chubb, Stefan Blakeborough, Jake Lyders, Anton Huisman, James Valetine, Doug Smith. North Otago and Otago Country will shake off the cobwebs this weekend. The representative sides will meet in the annual preseason fixture in Oamaru on Saturday. It is always a key first-up hit-out for both sides ahead of the Old Golds’ Heartland Championship season and Otago Country’s Tuppy Diack Cup campaign. Both have named large and solid squads to give everyone a run. But Otago Country are without any Clutha or Upper Clutha players this week as they are playing the Countrywide final in Balclutha. University playmaker Rico Muliaina and midfielder Mac Harris start at first five and centre and Southern lock Corban Agar also gets the nod. Valley loose forward Cameron Rowland has been named at hooker and Athletic Marist loose forward Paea Fifita joins a solid trio with Savenaca Rabaka and Mitch Morton. Isaac Clunie starts at second five and Joji Rinakama, who was outstanding for Valley, gets the start on the right wing. Loose forward Mat Duff returns for the representative season and will come off the bench and former Zingari-Richmond back Tyree Manaia, who returned home to Oamaru and played for Excelsior this year, will come off the bench. Former North Otago No 8 Conor Lawson suits up in the backrow for Otago Country. George Whyte, who was outstanding for Heriot, starts at lock and Toko hooker Keegan Ferguson will be invaluable in the front row. Jake Lyders provides plenty off the bench. Kick-off is at 2.30pm at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.