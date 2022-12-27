Toshiba club signs Frizell

Taieri flanker Shannon Frizell breaks through for Taieri against Southern at Peter Johnstone Park in Mosgiel this club season. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Highlanders and All Black loose forward Shannon Frizell is also heading to Japan.

The Highlanders yesterday confirmed that Frizell will join Japan Rugby League One club Toshiba Brave Lupus, the same club Richie Mo’unga has signed for, for its 2024 season.

Tongan-born Frizell has played 57 games for the Highlanders since his debut in 2018.

He plays his provincial rugby for Tasman and made the All Blacks in his inaugural season with the Highlanders.

Frizell has 25 appearances to his name and is expected to make the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad next year.