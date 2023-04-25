Highlanders address failings before crucial clash

Richard Whiffin. Photo: Getty Images

You will not find the Highlanders hiding behind any smokescreens this week.

They know they were poor in their 30-17 loss to the Force in Perth on Saturday night, they know they have some disciplinary issues to address, and they know they will have to be a lot smarter on the field to avoid a promising resurgence becoming a distant memory.

They are also well aware this Friday night’s game against the struggling Waratahs is as close to must-win as it gets.

Assistant coach Richard Whiffin yesterday lamented a "very disappointing performance" against the Force that included three yellow cards and three tries denied over the line.

"We didn’t put our best foot forward, and we’ve had some honest conversations about discipline," Whiffin said from Sydney.

"We didn’t give ourselves much opportunity. When we did, from an attacking side of it, we moved the ball well and put them under pressure.

"But when you end up getting over the line three times and not dotting it down, you’re always going to put yourselves under pressure.

"As a group, we can be better. And it started on our travel day and continued with our review and a short turnaround, because we have to focus on the Waratahs pretty quickly."

Outwardly, at least, the Highlanders appear to be a positive lot.

They are also smart enough to know they have to address their failings when they are on such public display.

"You’ve got to highlight it," Whiffin said.

"You can’t mask those things. You’ve got to bring it to the front, and talk to the individuals involved.

"No-one goes out there to make errors, but you’ve just got to be better at adapting, and getting on the right side of the referee early.

"We just need to be better as a team and a coaching group around those things."

The Highlanders have a 3-5 record and are now effectively in a six-team battle for the three final playoff spots.

Whiffin said there was pressure to win each week in Super Rugby Pacific but acknowledged the "bunfight" looming in the race to the playoffs.

"That doesn’t change our preparation. You know the pressure is there, but you have to walk towards it and embrace it."

Addressing the discipline issues — especially when dealing with the different interpretations of Australian referees — was a team issue, the assistant coach said.

"Individually, everyone is responsible for their own discipline, but no-one goes out there to intentionally give away penalties.

"Once you start racking up a few, you’ve got to be better as a team at adapting to the referee, and if that means taking another half a yard in the defensive line, or not going hard at the ball in the breakdown ... all referees have slightly different interpretations."

The Highlanders have been bolstered by the arrival in Sydney of All Blacks halfbacks Aaron Smith (bereavement leave) and Folau Fakatava (illness), along with electric winger Jona Nareki (returning from injury).

It was hoped Nareki could get some club rugby under his belt but the Highlanders will see how he responds to training before judging whether he is able to play on Friday night.

Luckless midfield back Josh Timu is awaiting scans on an ankle injury and possibly out for the season.

Whiffin said there was an Anzac Day service on the beach by the Highlanders’ hotel, and several members of the squad were planning to attend.

