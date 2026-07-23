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Upper Clutha enter as favourites

Upper Clutha winger Jack East, pictured trying to slip away from Maniototo halfback Ben Maxwell earlier this season, has been in fine form for the defending Central Otago club champions. Photo: Richard Jones
Upper Clutha winger Jack East, pictured trying to slip away from Maniototo halfback Ben Maxwell earlier this season, has been in fine form for the defending Central Otago club champions. Photo: Richard Jones
Upper Clutha winger Jack East, pictured trying to slip away from Maniototo halfback Ben Maxwell earlier this season, has been in fine form for the defending Central Otago club champions. Photo: Richard Jones
Bob Howitt
Thursday, July 23, 2026
Sport|Rugby
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